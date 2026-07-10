Egg freezing, also known as mature oocyte cryopreservation, is a revolutionary fertility treatment that allows women to harvest, freeze, and store their eggs to preserve their reproductive potential for the future. In their early 30s, women are often reminded that the biological clock is ticking. A woman's egg quality and quantity decline sharply after age 35. Egg freezing effectively pauses the ageing process of the eggs at the age they were frozen. Today, egg freezing has become a common procedure. Open conversations by celebrities and famous personalities have turned egg freezing into a mainstream tool for proactive healthcare.

What is egg freezing?

Egg freezing is a method used to save a woman's ability to get pregnant in the future. It is a medical procedure that involves extracting a woman's eggs from her ovaries and freezing them for future use, which can then be thawed and used for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) later in life. The process typically begins with hormonal stimulation to promote the development of multiple eggs. Once the eggs are ready, a minor surgical procedure is performed to retrieve them. The retrieved eggs are then frozen using a method called vitrification, which prevents the formation of ice crystals that can damage the cells.

Egg freezing: Cost, age limit, health requirements and procedure explained

Dr. Pallavi Chalasani, Consultant - Fertility, BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals, spoke to NDTV and answered the following commonly asked questions about egg freezing.

1. What is the ideal age for a woman to consider egg freezing? Who is generally considered eligible for the procedure?

Between the ages of 25 and 35 is the best time to consider freezing eggs because egg quality and quantity are generally at their highest. In theory, women can freeze their eggs until their late 30s or even early 40s. However, age is a major factor in determining the success of the procedure because as a woman gets older, her ovarian reserve and egg quality decline as well. Egg freezing is advisable for women who would like to postpone childbirth for whatever personal or professional reasons, women who are about to undergo chemotherapy and will lose their fertility in the process, or women with certain conditions, such as endometriosis or a family history of early ovarian failure. Eligibility for egg freezing is determined on a case-by-case basis via a thorough fertility assessment.

2. What is the approximate cost of egg freezing in India? Can pre-existing medical conditions or fertility-related issues influence the overall cost of the procedure?

It is important to note that the charges required for freezing eggs in India widely vary from Rs1 lakh to Rs2.5 lakh for every cycle, while these charges may also increase from centre to centre and city to city. Along with these charges, the annual fees for storing the frozen eggs range between Rs10,000 and Rs30,000. Additionally, the cost may differ if different egg retrieval stimulation treatments are required for a patient, especially in cases of women with less ovarian reserve or non-existent natural fertility. Also, if affected with any other health issues or problems such as polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, diminished ovarian reserve, or hormonal disorders, patients may be recommended to undergo several examinations, medication treatments, and monitoring, which will raise the prices of the procedure.

3. What health assessments and fertility evaluations should a woman undergo before deciding to freeze her eggs? Which parameters are most important in determining her suitability?

It is important for women to first have a proper evaluation of their fertility and general health before undergoing egg freezing. Some of the necessary tests that need to be done include the assessment of the Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH), which measures the ovarian reserve, an antral follicle count (AFC) via ultrasound, and hormone tests like FSH, LH, estrogen, and thyroid function tests.

In addition to checking for infectious diseases, the woman must undergo a complete blood count and overall medical fitness evaluation. The doctor must consider her menstrual history and lifestyle factors, her weight, and any previous medical conditions, like PCOS, endometriosis, or autoimmune diseases. Through these assessments, a doctor can predict how her ovaries will respond and how effective the treatment will be, thereby increasing the chances of a successful egg retrieval and future pregnancies.

4. Could you explain the egg-freezing procedure in detail, from the initial consultation and ovarian stimulation to egg retrieval, freezing, and long-term storage?

The egg freezing procedure starts with a preliminary evaluation and fertility screening. After this, the woman undergoes an ovarian stimulation step that lasts for 10 to 12 days, during which she receives hormone injections so that several eggs can mature. The doctors monitor the development of the follicles by means of regular ultrasounds and blood tests. When the eggs are ready, they are removed from the ovaries through a minimally invasive ultrasound method, and the process lasts for about 15 to 30 minutes. The retrieved mature eggs are then frozen using a rapid freezing process known as vitrification. Frozen eggs are stored in a cryopreservation tank till the time when the woman will need them in the future for assisted reproductive techniques like IVF.

Benefits of egg freezing

For women who wish to postpone pregnancy for personal, professional, or educational reasons, egg freezing can preserve their fertility. This is particularly beneficial for those in their late 20s or early 30s, as eggs tend to be healthier and more viable at a younger age.

Women undergoing medical treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation, which can affect fertility, may opt for egg freezing to secure their chances of conceiving later.

In summary, egg freezing is a groundbreaking option for women seeking to manage their reproductive futures. It offers numerous benefits and a relatively straightforward procedure, making it an appealing choice for many.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.