Coffee is one of the world's most popular beverages. A new research suggests that it may do much more than simply keep you awake. A large study has found that drinking coffee every day may help protect the liver and lower the risk of serious liver diseases, including liver cancer. The study also showed that people who drank five or more cups of coffee daily witnessed the highest benefits. However, experts also stress that this does not mean everyone should immediately increase their coffee intake. The findings show a strong link between coffee consumption and better liver health.

The study, published in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, followed nearly 3,55,000 adults from the UK Biobank for more than a decade, making it one of the largest investigations into coffee and liver health. Researchers looked at participants' coffee habits, liver imaging, blood markers, and long-term health records. They found that higher coffee intake was linked to lower risks of cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver-related deaths. Surprisingly, both regular and decaffeinated coffee showed similar protective effects, suggesting that beneficial plant compounds in coffee may play a bigger role than caffeine itself.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers discovered that the more coffee people drank, the lower their risk of developing serious liver conditions. Compared with people who did not drink coffee, those who consumed five or more cups daily had a 32% lower risk of cirrhosis, a 47% lower risk of liver cancer, and a 42% lower risk of dying from liver-related diseases. Even people who drank one to two cups a day showed some protective benefits, but the strongest results were seen among those with higher coffee intake.

Speaking to Healthline, Hyunseok Kim, MD, transplant hepatologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, first author of the study, said, "One of the most exciting aspects of this study is that we were able to connect epidemiologic observations with objective biological evidence."

"We found consistent associations across clinical outcomes, MRI-based liver imaging, and proteomic biomarkers, which strengthens confidence that coffee is linked to healthier liver biology rather than simply healthier lifestyle habits."

Why Could Coffee Be Good For The Liver?

Scientists believe coffee contains several natural compounds that support liver health. These include antioxidants and polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals. Coffee may also reduce fat buildup in the liver and improve the body's ability to manage inflammation, both of which are important for preventing long-term liver damage. Since similar benefits were seen with decaffeinated coffee, researchers believe caffeine is not the only ingredient responsible for these effects.

Sweeteners May Reduce Some Benefits

The study also looked at whether adding sugar or artificial sweeteners changed coffee's protective effects. While coffee drinkers still appeared to benefit overall, researchers found that sweeteners were linked to less favourable markers of liver inflammation in imaging tests. This suggests that drinking coffee with little or no added sugar may be a better choice for liver health. Highly processed creamers and sugary flavourings may also reduce some of coffee's natural health benefits.

Does This Mean You Should Drink Five Cups A Day?

Not necessarily. Although the highest level of coffee intake was linked with the highest reduction in liver disease risk, the study was observational. This means it found a link rather than proving that coffee directly prevents liver disease or cancer. Other lifestyle habits could also play a role, even though researchers adjusted for factors such as smoking, alcohol use, body weight, and existing health conditions. Experts say there is currently no recommendation for non-coffee drinkers to start drinking five cups a day just for liver protection.

It is also important to remember that too much caffeine can cause side effects such as anxiety, poor sleep, increased heart rate, and digestive discomfort in some people. Individual tolerance differs, and people with certain medical conditions or pregnant women may need to limit their caffeine intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.