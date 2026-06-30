Protein coffee is a trend that makes use of protein powder and adds it to your daily coffee mug. It is also known as 'proffee' among those who are targeting weight loss and muscle gain at the same time. But the question arises whether it is beneficial or harmful for you, and the science published in the Foods journal suggests that protein powder, when combined with coffee, can provide the daily dose of protein needed in an easy manner. But the actual consumption of it is being popularised by coffee providers, while the safety of it is under the scanner. Most people assume that consuming protein in their coffee is harmless, but research published in the International Journal of Research in Engineering and Science says otherwise.

What Is Protein Coffee?

Protein coffee is based around the addition of about 20g of protein powder, which can be of plant-based origins or commercially produced whey protein. When coffee powder is mixed with water, milk, sugar, and protein powder, the drink turns into a quick breakfast replacement or a post-workout drink.

The combination of caffeine and protein in one cup has the ability to supercharge the normal dose of caffeine. But it can have side effects, as the amount of protein added to the cup, along with the dose of protein powder, needs to be carefully chosen.

What Happens To Your Body When You Add 20g of Protein?

When the body gets an intake of 20 g of protein, it can result in certain effects that need to be kept in mind. These effects can be related to fullness, cravings, protein supplementation, blood sugar spikes, and energy levels.

1. May Improve Fullness And Reduce Cravings

The intake of additional protein can increase fullness and reduce cravings, which play a role in weight loss. The addition of protein can increase satiety hormones throughout the day responsible for energy levels.

2. Can Support Muscle Recovery

Research published in the Nutrients journal suggests that 20g of protein is aligned with the recommended daily protein intake. It can even help muscle repair and growth, which is necessary for active muscle recovery.

3. May Stabilise Blood Sugar Spikes

Research also highlights that blood sugar spikes can be slowed down with active protein intake. The rapid sugar rash from coffee alone needs a vessel to absorb it effectively.

4. Caffeine Boost Meets Protein Energy

Caffeine can boost protein energy levels, as the caffeine compound in it is needed for alertness. The addition of protein can result in sustained energy levels, which are required for high-intensity lifestyles. This combination may reduce mid-morning fatigue, which can happen when people are struggling to function due to their daily demands.

Also Read: Are You Eating Enough Protein? Expert Highlights Growing Daily Gap In Diets

Does Coffee Affect Protein Absorption?

Coffee can affect protein absorption, which does not significantly impair protein utilisation. However, if the caffeine consumption is in excess, it may affect digestion in sensitive individuals.

1. Potential Downsides Of Protein Coffee

Protein coffee has downsides, as every individual absorbs the caffeine and protein intake together in a different manner. There are various downsides that can indicate that drinking protein coffee is harming you.

2. Digestive Issues

The digestive system is sensitive and reacts differently to protein powder intake. It may also cause bloating in some people who have sensitive digestive systems.

3. Added Calories

When you add about 20 g of protein, the coffee's caloric value increases by 80 to 120 calories. This high caloric value can affect weight goals if the intake of protein coffee is not monitored. Weight management requires paying special attention to the caloric value of drinks being consumed in the morning.

4. Not A Complete Meal

Protein coffee is not a complete meal, as it lacks fibre and micronutrients compared to a balanced breakfast. Breakfast food options should take their respective nutritional values into account, as they need to be consumed in a balanced manner.

Also Read: Are You Taking Too Much Protein Powder? Safe Intake Explained

Who Should Try Protein Coffee

Protein coffee should be considered by people who live a high-intensity lifestyle and whose demands of their workday require an extra boost to function. The people who can try this trend after a nutritionist's or dietician's consultation are the following:

Busy professionals skip breakfast as they don't have the time.

Fitness enthusiasts need a protein intake that is required for muscle gain.

Those aiming for weight management can try this trend, but need to follow a safe approach.

Who Should Avoid It

Protein coffee should be avoided by people who have a sensitive digestive system and those with pre-existing illnesses. Here are some other conditions that should warrant a sceptical outlook towards consuming protein coffee.

People with caffeine sensitivity should be careful, as adding protein powder can change the composition of the drink.

Kidney disease patients need to be careful about drinking high-protein drinks in the morning.

Individuals with digestive intolerance to protein powders need to rethink protein coffee.

How To Make Protein Coffee The Right Way

Protein coffee should be consumed in a way that is safe for your gut and overall body, as the combination is a trend and experimental. The long-term impacts of protein coffee are still to be researched and analysed for their health impacts.

Use unsweetened protein powder to control blood sugar impact.

Avoid high-sugar syrups, as they can cause sudden spikes in blood glucose levels.

Pair with fibre (fruit/nuts) if replacing breakfast, as the nutritional needs during breakfast time are responsible for the entire day's energy levels.

Protein coffee is useful but not essential, as it works best as a supplement. It is safer to consult a nutritionist or dietician who can guide you in the right manner to make sure potential side effects can be minimized or avoided. It is not a replacement for a wholesome breakfast, which is necessary for the nutritional requirements of the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.