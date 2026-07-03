When people think about improving their gut health, they often turn to probiotics, fibre-rich foods, or expensive supplements. However, the real problem lies somewhere completely different. According to a nutritionist, the real problem may be linked to your nervous system.

In a video on Instagram, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains how chronic stress and an unregulated nervous system can disrupt digestion and ultimately affect your overall gut health. “Do you know the most essential and important thing for your gut health is a regulated nervous system?” she reveals before explaining that these two are linked.

Nutritionist Explains the Connection Between Nervous System and Gut Health

According to the nutritionist, a regulated nervous system will help you activate a parasympathetic rest and digest state, which allows your body to directly flow blood to your gut. “It improves the digestive enzymes and actually coordinates with the bowel movement, improving your gut health,” she explains.

She further adds that taking chronic stress, having poor mental health and a dysregulated nervous system breaks this pattern, which ultimately impacts your constipation, worsening your inflammation and making you feel much more bloated. “You know your gut and brain are constantly talking via the gut-brain axis and the vagus nerve. So if you have poor mental health and a dysregulated nervous system it directly impacts how your digestion is and how your gut health is,” she shares.

Lastly, she advises that those who want to improve their gut health should focus on regulating their nervous system first.

How to Regulate Your Nervous System?

According to the National Institutes of Health, the easiest way to regulate your nervous system for better gut health is to switch your body from "fight or flight" or sympathetic mode to rest and digest or parasympathetic mode.

It is recommended to regularly practice diaphragmatic breathing, make sure to eat meals in a relaxed state without distractions, get 7-9 hours of quality sleep, and exercise regularly to manage stress. According to a Harvard study, these nervous system regulation techniques directly impact the gut-brain axis and improve digestion as well as reduce inflammation.

While probiotics, fibre, and supplements can support gut health, they may not be enough if your body remains in a constant state of stress. Prioritising simple habits such as mindful breathing, quality sleep, regular exercise, and eating in a calm environment can help regulate your nervous system, supporting healthier digestion and a stronger gut-brain connection. If digestive issues persist or worsen, it's important to consult a qualified healthcare professional to identify the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.