Hair fall is a common issue that affects many people, regardless of age or gender. Various factors contribute to hair loss, including genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, and certain medical conditions. The problem can range from mild thinning to significant bald patches, and it can cause emotional distress and insecurity for those experiencing it. From shampoos to oils, the market is flooded with products that promise no hair breakage overnight. Recently, biotin gummies have gained popularity as a potential solution for hair fall.

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, plays a vital role in maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails. Biotin is essential for the production of keratin, the protein that makes up hair, it's believed that supplementation can improve hair growth and strength. The ease of consumption and appealing flavours of gummies have made them a more attractive option.

However, biotin gummies do not help with hair growth for most healthy people.

"Most healthy adults get sufficient amounts of biotin from the foods they eat; hence, there may not be any measurable difference between supplementing with additional biotin. Your body simply flushes out the extra biotin. Biotin supplementation is typically beneficial only to individuals who have been diagnosed with a biotin deficiency, which is very rare. If hair loss is due to other factors such as hormonal imbalances, stress, nutritional deficits, thyroid disease, or family history of hair loss, then biotin alone would not be sufficient in reversing or stopping the loss of hair," explains Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS & MD - Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

Hidden risks of biotin gummies

Taking extra biotin might seem harmless, but there are a few hidden risks:

High amounts of biotin in your blood can seriously alter important lab tests. This includes tests for your thyroid and even tests used to check for heart attacks.

You may experience biotin acne or pimples on your face after taking heavy doses.

Since they are candy-like gummies, they often come with extra sugar and artificial flavours, adding extra calories to your diet.

What should you actually do to manage hair fall?

"For your hair to grow properly, you need to take good care of your scalp and eat well," recommends Dr. Jain.

"The best way to ensure that you have healthy hair is by having a well-balanced diet that contains plenty of protein, iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins, such as vitamin D and vitamin B12, drinking lots of water, managing stress levels and getting plenty of sleep."

To take care of your scalp, avoid "using too much heat on your hair, using chemical treatments or wearing tight hairstyles as these can break or stress out your hair," she adds.

"If you are experiencing any kind of significant or sudden hair loss or bald spots, you will want to see a dermatologist to find out what is causing it before you start taking supplements to fix it," the expert concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.