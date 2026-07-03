A woman in the United States was allegedly fired from her job because of her severe onion allergy. According to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Katie Jorgenson, a former employee of Oklahoma-based payroll software company Paycom, informed the company about her life-threatening onion allergy before and during her employment. The lawsuit claims that despite knowing about her condition, the company failed to provide effective workplace accommodations that could have protected her from exposure to onions. Instead, she reportedly suffered multiple allergic reactions while at work, including serious episodes of anaphylactic reactions that required emergency care.

The lawsuit also states that Jorgenson began working at the company in May 2024. Within days, she experienced severe allergic reactions after being exposed to onions brought into the office by co-workers. In two incidents, she had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her doctor reportedly recommended that she either work from home or be moved to an enclosed workspace away from food areas. Although the company made some temporary adjustments, the EEOC alleges that they were not enough to prevent further exposure.

The agency also claims the company did not ask nearby employees to avoid bringing onions into shared spaces and declined her request to work remotely, despite having work-from-home policies in place. The day after her most serious allergic reaction, she was reportedly fired because the company said it could not accommodate her disability. The EEOC has accused the company of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and is seeking compensation and other legal remedies. The company has stated that it complies with employment laws and does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The case has drawn attention because onion allergy is relatively uncommon compared to allergies to peanuts, milk or shellfish. However, for those who have it, even small amounts of onion or exposure to onion fumes can trigger severe reactions.

What Is An Onion Allergy?

An onion allergy occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly identifies proteins found in onions as harmful. In response, it releases chemicals such as histamine, leading to an allergic reaction. Some people react only after eating onions, while others may develop symptoms after touching raw onions or inhaling particles released during cooking.

Although onion allergy is rare, it can affect people of any age. Since onions are commonly used in soups, curries, sauces, salads and processed foods, avoiding them completely can be difficult. Some people who are allergic to onions may also react to other vegetables from the same family, such as garlic, leeks, chives and shallots.

Symptoms Of Onion Allergy

Symptoms can appear within minutes or up to a few hours after exposure. They vary from mild to severe depending on the individual's sensitivity. Common symptoms include:

Itchy skin, hives or rash

Swelling of the lips, tongue or face

Sneezing, runny nose or itchy eyes

Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain or diarrhoea

Coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing

Dizziness or feeling faint

Anyone experiencing repeated symptoms after eating onions should consult a specialist.

Signs Of Anaphylaxis Due To Onion Allergy

In rare cases, onion allergy can lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention. Warning signs include:

Severe difficulty breathing or wheezing

Swelling of the throat, making it hard to swallow or speak

A sudden drop in blood pressure

Rapid or weak pulse

Confusion, collapse or loss of consciousness

If these symptoms occur, an epinephrine auto-injector should be used immediately if available, followed by emergency care.

Management And Prevention

The best way to prevent an allergic reaction is to avoid onions and foods that contain them. Reading ingredient labels carefully and informing restaurant staff about the allergy before ordering food are important safety measures.

People with a history of severe reactions should carry an epinephrine auto-injector at all times and ensure family members, friends and colleagues know how to help during an emergency. Wearing a medical alert bracelet can also be useful. If the allergy affects daily life or work, discussing reasonable accommodations with employers or educational institutions can help reduce the risk of accidental exposure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.