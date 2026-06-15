Fish oil supplements are widely used for their potential benefits for heart health, brain function, and inflammation. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, these supplements are often considered safe for most people. However, experts warn that fish oil may not be suitable for everyone. Certain health conditions and medications can increase the risk of side effects, making it important to consult a healthcare professional before starting supplementation. People with bleeding disorders such as hemophilia or those who bruise easily should be cautious with fish oil supplements. According to a study in Danish Medical Journal, Omega-3 fatty acids can have a mild blood-thinning effect, which may increase the risk of bleeding in susceptible individuals. High doses may further raise this risk. Follwing are the health conditions in which you should avoid fish oil.

1. If You Take Blood Thinners

Individuals taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications, including warfarin, apixaban, rivaroxaban, or aspirin, should seek medical advice before using fish oil supplements. Combining fish oil with blood-thinning medications may increase the likelihood of excessive bleeding, especially before surgery or dental procedures.

Also read: Can Fish Oil Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes? New Research Shows Promise

2. Fish Or Seafood Allergy

Although many fish oil supplements are purified, people with fish or shellfish allergies should exercise caution. Some products may contain trace amounts of fish proteins that could trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

3. Low Blood Pressure

Fish oil may help lower blood pressure in some people. While this can be beneficial for those with hypertension, it may not be ideal for individuals who already have low blood pressure. Taking fish oil alongside blood pressure medications could potentially cause dizziness, weakness, or lightheadedness.

4. Certain Heart Rhythm Disorders

While omega-3s are often promoted for heart health, some studies have suggested that high-dose fish oil supplements may increase the risk of atrial fibrillation in certain individuals. People with a history of heart rhythm abnormalities should discuss supplementation with their cardiologist before use.

5. Upcoming Surgery

Doctors often recommend stopping fish oil supplements before major surgery because of their potential effect on blood clotting. If you have a planned surgical or dental procedure, inform your healthcare provider about any supplements you are taking.

6. Liver Disease

Individuals with advanced liver disease should avoid self-prescribing fish oil supplements. Because the liver plays a role in processing fats and clotting factors, supplementation may require medical supervision in some cases.

Also read: 5 Reasons Your Fish Oil Supplement Might Not Be Working And When It Could Be Harmful

Possible Side Effects

Even in healthy individuals, fish oil supplements may cause:

Fishy aftertaste or burps Nausea Indigestion Loose stools Bloating Mild stomach discomfort

Taking supplements with meals may help reduce these symptoms.

Are Food Sources Better?

Many experts recommend obtaining omega-3 fatty acids through food whenever possible. Natural sources include:

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, and tuna

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Flaxseeds

Soybeans

These foods provide additional nutrients alongside omega-3 fats. Fish oil supplements can offer health benefits, but they are not appropriate for everyone. People with bleeding disorders, low blood pressure, fish allergies, certain heart rhythm conditions, liver disease, or those taking blood thinners should be especially cautious. Before starting any supplement, consult a qualified healthcare professional to determine whether it is safe and appropriate for your individual health needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.