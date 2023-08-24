11 Most Common Reasons Behind Indigestion, As Per An Expert

Chronic acid reflux can lead to persistent indigestion and heartburn

Indigestion, also known as dyspepsia, is a common digestive disorder that causes discomfort or pain in the upper abdomen. It is often characterised by symptoms like bloating, belching, heartburn, nausea, and a feeling of fullness after eating. Indigestion can be triggered by various factors such as overeating, consuming fatty or spicy foods, smoking, stress, certain medications, or underlying medical conditions.

While occasional indigestion is considered normal and usually resolves on its own without medical intervention, regular or chronic indigestion may indicate an underlying issue that requires medical attention. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares common reasons behind recurring indigestion.

Look at her post:

11 Common reasons behind indigestion, according to the nutritionist:

1. Overeating

Consuming large meals or eating too quickly can overwhelm the digestive system, leading to indigestion.

2. Spicy Foods

Spices and chili can irritate the stomach lining and trigger indigestion in some individuals.

3. Acidic foods

Citrus fruits, tomatoes, and acidic beverages can increase stomach acid production, leading to indigestion.

4. Smoking

Smoking can irritate the stomach lining and contribute to indigestion.

5. Caffeine & alcohol

Too much caffeine and alcohol can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to flow back up, and causing indigestion and heartburn.

6. Stress and anxiety

Emotional stress can affect digestion and contribute to symptoms of indigestion

7. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Chronic acid reflux can lead to persistent indigestion and heartburn.

8. Medications

Some medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can irritate the stomach lining and cause indigestion.

9. Peptic ulcers

These open sores on the lining of the stomach or duodenum can cause indigestion, especially after eating.

10. Gallstones

Gallstones can block the bile duct, leading to indigestion and pain.

11. Digestive disorders

Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastritis, and celiac disease can cause indigestion.

Following a healthy routine and diet can help prevent indigestion. In case of prolonged indigestion or severe episodes of indigestion, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional who can identify the cause and recommend appropriate treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.