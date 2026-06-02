Type 2 diabetes which is a condition which affects millions of people across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there were nearly 830 million people living with type 2 diabetes in 2022. "More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes," said WHO. The condition can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, kidney damage, and vision loss. Type 2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin, which is a hormone that helps move sugar from the bloodstream into cells for energy. While medications, healthy diet, and regular exercise remain the main ways to manage diabetes, researchers are constantly exploring new ways that could improve treatment.

One area that researchers are now focusing is fish oil, a supplement rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Fish oil has long been known for its heart-health benefits, however, new research suggests it may also help improve insulin resistance, a key problem in type 2 diabetes. The study, published in the journal Nutrients, discussed a less common form of diabetes that occurs in individuals who are not overweight.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers investigated the effects of fish oil on non-obese rats that had a condition similar to type 2 diabetes. These animals were given omega-3-rich fish oil for eight weeks. By the end of the study, the rats showed several positive changes, including better blood sugar control, lower insulin resistance, reduced inflammation, and healthier cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

The findings are important because most research on type 2 diabetes focuses on people who are overweight or obese. However, experts estimate that around 10%-20% of people with type 2 diabetes are not obese. Understanding how diabetes develops in these individuals can pave the way for more targeted treatments.

How Does Fish Oil Work?

The study says that fish oil may help by reducing inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is being increasingly recognised as a major contributor to insulin resistance. When inflammation levels rise, cells become less responsive to insulin, making it harder for the body to control blood sugar.

Researchers found that omega-3 fatty acids changed the behaviour of certain immune cells called lymphocytes. These cells shifted from a pro-inflammatory state, which promotes inflammation, to an anti-inflammatory state, which helps lower the body's immune response. This change was linked to improved insulin sensitivity in the diabetic rats.

Rui Curi, Director of Butantan Institute's Education Center, Professor of Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies in Health Sciences at Cruzeiro do Sul University (UNICSUL), and coordinator of the study, said, "Our experiments involved Goto-Kakizaki [GK] rats, an animal model for non-obese type 2 diabetes. We found that insulin resistance can be reduced in these animals by modulating the inflammatory response so as to change the profile of defense cells [lymphocytes] from a pro-inflammatory state to an anti-inflammatory state. This process parallels the response of obese individuals with insulin resistance to omega-3 fatty acid supplementation."

Why Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids Important?

Fish oil contains two key omega-3 fatty acids: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These nutrients are commonly found in fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, and tuna.

Omega-3 fatty acids have been studied for many years because of their ability to support heart health and reduce inflammation. Previous research has also suggested that omega-3s may improve insulin sensitivity and lower inflammatory markers in some people with type 2 diabetes. In one study involving overweight and obese adults with diabetes, fish oil supplementation reduced inflammation and improved measures of insulin resistance.

Renata Gorjao, last author of the article, and Co-Director of UNICSUL's Program of Graduate Studies in Health Sciences, said, "Our findings increased our knowledge of the link between inflammation and insulin resistance in non-obese animals, confirming that this is a key factor in diabetes even in the absence of obesity."

Does This Mean People With Diabetes Should Take Fish Oil?

Not necessarily. Although the new findings are encouraging, the research was conducted in animals, not humans. Results seen in laboratory studies do not always translate directly to people. Scientists emphasise that more clinical trials are needed before fish oil can be recommended as a treatment specifically for type 2 diabetes.

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