Struggling With PCOS? These 3 Expert-Backed Tips Can Help You Manage It Better

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is more common than many realise, and it does not just affect your periods. From sudden weight gain and acne to fatigue and mood swings, it quietly impacts multiple aspects of your health. Ever wonder why your energy dips throughout the day or why cravings hit harder than usual? Hormonal imbalance and blood sugar fluctuations often play a big role here.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain breaks this down in a simple way by sharing three important things women with PCOS should know to manage it better. Her advice focuses on food, inflammation and movement. Essentially, it involves small habit changes that can make a real difference.

More Protein And Fibre

In her Instagram post, the nutritionist explains that many women with PCOS can have an altered insulin response, which can “whack your blood sugar through the day.” This is why she stresses building meals that include more protein and fibre. Think eggs, dals, paneer and vegetables. Simply add foods that keep you full and help avoid sudden spikes and crashes.

No Inflammatory Foods

Another key point Jain makes is about inflammation linked to gut imbalance. In her video, she says, “There are very high chances that you have more inflammation,” adding that it can worsen hormonal issues. Her suggestion is to be cautious with foods like gluten, milk, and processed items. Not everyone reacts the same way, but paying attention to how your body feels after eating certain foods can be helpful.

Strength Training

If you have been relying only on cardio, this might be your cue to switch things up. The expert highlights that strength training can improve blood sugar response and reduce inflammation. “The more you engage your muscles… it can actually give you a better blood sugar response,” she says. Even a few sessions a week can go a long way.

At the end of the day, managing PCOS is not about doing everything perfectly. It is about making smarter, consistent choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.