Heatwaves Take A Hidden Toll On Menstrual Health, Experts Warn

As heatwaves intensify across large parts of India, health experts are raising concerns about an often-overlooked consequence: their impact on menstrual health. Beyond dehydration and heatstroke, extreme temperatures may be quietly disrupting hormonal balance, worsening premenstrual symptoms, and complicating access to menstrual hygiene-especially for women in low-income and informal settlements.

The World Health Organization defines a heatwave as "a period where local excess heat accumulates over a sequence of unusually hot days and nights." They note that heatwaves are on the rise due to climate change. While the broader health risks are well documented, emerging attention is being paid to how prolonged heat exposure uniquely affects women's reproductive health.

According to WHO guidance, the body's inability to regulate internal temperature during extreme heat can lead to serious health consequences. "As per WHO, the body's inability to regulate internal temperature and eliminate heat gain can raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The strain it puts on the body as it tries to cool itself also affects the heart and kidneys. Moreover, heat extremes can worsen health risks which arise from chronic conditions (such as cardiovascular, mental, respiratory and diabetes related conditions) and can even lead to acute kidney injury."

Medical professionals say this physiological stress extends to the endocrine system, which regulates hormones critical for menstrual cycles. Dr. Sakshi Goel, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, explains that heat can significantly disrupt hormonal balance. "Prolonged exposure to extremely high temperatures can cause physical stress, disrupting the balance of hormones that play a key role in the menstrual process," she says. Heat stress may impair the hypothalamus, the brain region responsible for hormone regulation, leading to delayed, absent, or irregular menstrual flow.

Dehydration further compounds the problem. During heatwaves, fluid loss can intensify symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, mood swings, and bloating. Dr. Goel notes that sleep disturbances caused by heat can worsen emotional symptoms and reduce tolerance to discomfort, particularly for women already dealing with conditions like dysmenorrhea.

Dr. Keerti Khetan, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, adds that high temperatures trigger the release of cortisol, the body's stress hormone. "It can disrupt women's hormonal balance and cause disruptions in the work of hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, causing late menstruation," she explains. Electrolyte imbalances from excessive sweating can further aggravate premenstrual syndrome (PMS), increasing irritability, exhaustion, and headaches.

Other experts highlight the neurological and metabolic effects of heat. Dr. Nidhi Rajotia (Goel), Unit Head at Artemis Hospitals, points out that high temperatures can alter serotonin levels, which regulate mood. This may lead to increased anxiety or irritability. "If you sweat too much, you could lose important minerals like sodium and potassium. This can make you feel weak and more uncomfortable during your period," she says.

For many women, especially those in informal settlements, the challenges are not just biological but also structural. Limited access to clean water, cooling, and sanitary products can make menstrual hygiene difficult to maintain during heatwaves. Prolonged exposure to heat without adequate sanitation facilities increases the risk of infections and discomfort.

Dr. Preeti Prabhakar Shetty notes that while heat may not drastically alter menstrual cycles for everyone, it often acts as a "symptom amplifier." "High temperatures can lead to fluid retention and bloating, along with increased fatigue and headaches. Poor sleep due to the heat often adds to irritability, mood swings, and low energy in the premenstrual phase," she says.

Experts emphasize that these effects are usually temporary but require attention. Staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and ensuring adequate rest are key preventive measures. Tracking menstrual cycles can also help identify heat-related changes early.

As climate change drives more frequent and intense heatwaves, specialists say menstrual health must be included in public health planning-particularly for vulnerable populations. Without targeted interventions, the silent burden of heat on women's health may continue to grow unnoticed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.