India Heatwave 2026: School Closure, Revised Timings, Measures In Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Odisha

India Heatwave 2026: As severe heatwave conditions persist across India with temperatures soaring between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius, state administrations have initiated urgent measures to safeguard students. The interventions include revised morning school hours, the advancement of summer vacations, and the implementation of mandatory safety protocols such as "water bells".

Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of Delhi are recording 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, meeting official heatwave criteria. The alert signals moderate health risk, especially for children, the elderly, and those exposed to direct sunlight. As a response, a "water bell" system may be introduced to remind students to hydrate regularly, with ORS packets distributed if required.

Authorities are also planning citywide awareness campaigns to spread heat safety messaging. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will coordinate implementation, issuing alerts based on IMD inputs.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the Board of Secondary Education has directed schools to run from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm from April 27. Heatwave conditions continued to intensify in Rajasthan on Sunday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 46.4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Uttar Pradesh

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad have ordered a change in school timings across Noida and Ghaziabad, respectively, to safeguard students' health. As per the new schedule, schools in Noida must conduct classes from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, effective from April 27, 2026. Schools in Ghaziabad will run from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm for Classes nursery to 8.

Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced summer vacation in schools from April 27 in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions. "Considering the existing heat wave condition, summer vacation has been announced earlier," he said.

Several other states have announced early summer vacations, revised timings, and other measures as temperature soars across the country. Parents and students are advised to monitor official communications from their respective school boards and local education departments for the latest updates.