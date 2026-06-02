Many people believe that liver damage is a concern only for heavy drinkers. If your alcohol consumption is limited to the occasional drink or weekend outing, it may seem like there is little reason to worry. Now, Dr Saurabh Sethi has challenged this common assumption. He explains that the effects of alcohol on the liver depend on more than just the quantity consumed.

Factors such as excess belly fat, poor dietary habits and insulin resistance can potentially increase the risk of liver damage even among moderate drinkers. In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Sethi says, "You don't need to drink heavily to damage your liver. This is what I see in the clinic. This is where nuance matters. A lot of people think 'I don't drink much, so I'm fine'. But what I see in the clinic is different."

When alcohol is combined with visceral fat, a poor diet and insulin resistance, it creates a compounding effect. Alcohol is metabolised into acetaldehyde, which is a toxic compound. "This increases oxidative stress and inflammation inside liver cells. So even moderate alcohol intake can cause liver damage in this context. It is not about extremes. It is about context," he adds.

Hidden Factors That Damage Your Liver

1. Excess Belly Fat

Excess belly fat can silently turn a moderate drinking habit into a high-risk scenario for advanced liver disease. When you consume alcohol, your liver prioritises metabolising ethanol and temporarily halts the body's ability to break down other nutrients efficiently. As a result, fat is more likely to accumulate around the midsection.

2. Poor Dietary Habits

The liver processes everything we consume. Poor dietary habits can significantly increase the metabolic burden on the liver, driving inflammation and fat accumulation.

3. Insulin Resistance

Insulin resistance creates a silent double whammy for the liver. Even if you drink moderately, insulin resistance forces the liver to store excess fat while simultaneously amplifying the damage caused by alcohol. This combination can rapidly increase inflammation and liver scarring.

To mitigate this metabolic strain, you can improve insulin sensitivity and support liver health through targeted lifestyle changes. Reduce your intake of refined carbohydrates and fructose, and prioritise both strength training and aerobic exercise in your daily routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.