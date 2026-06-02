Gut health and blood sugar management often go hand in hand. While medicines, exercise, and an overall balanced diet remain the foundation of diabetes care, certain fruits and foods may also offer added benefits. One such fruit is jamun, also known as black plum, which has long been used in traditional Indian diets and home remedies.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared an Instagram video highlighting why people with type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance may want to include jamun in their diet.

According to her, this seasonal fruit contains a natural compound called jamboline, which is believed to support better blood sugar control.

Why Jamun Gets Attention For Diabetes

In her video, Jain says, "If any of your parents have type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance, then please ask them to eat this one fruit – jamun."

She explains that the fruit contains active compounds that may help slow the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose. As a result, sugar enters the bloodstream at a slower pace, which may help reduce sudden blood sugar spikes after meals.

The nutritionist also notes that jamun may support slower stomach emptying, another factor that can contribute to steadier glucose levels.

What Makes Jamun Special?

Apart from its unique sweet-tart taste, jamun is known for:

Being relatively low in calories

Containing dietary fibre

Providing antioxidants

Having plant compounds linked to blood sugar regulation

Its fibre content may also help improve satiety and support digestive health.

How Much Can You Eat?

The nutritionist suggests that people with type 2 diabetes can consume around 8 to 10 jamuns a day during the fruit's season.

However, portion size still matters. Like any fruit, jamun contains natural sugars, so it should be included as part of a balanced meal plan rather than treated as a cure or replacement for prescribed treatment.

The takeaway from Jain's post is simple: if you enjoy jamun and have diabetes or insulin resistance, this seasonal fruit may be a smart addition to your plate. Just remember that no single food can manage blood sugar on its own.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.