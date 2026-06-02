When people think about healthy ageing, they often focus on exercise, diet, sleep, and skincare. However, experts say one of the simplest habits that may support healthy ageing begins in the mouth. Taking just a few extra seconds to clean your tongue every day could benefit not only oral hygiene but also overall health. According to health experts, tongue cleaning is an often-overlooked part of oral care that takes less than 10 seconds but may play an important role in reducing bacterial buildup, improving oral health, and lowering inflammation in the body. While tongue cleaning is not a magic anti-ageing solution, maintaining good oral health has been increasingly linked to healthier ageing and a lower risk of several chronic diseases.

Why Tongue Cleaning Matters

The tongue's surface contains tiny grooves and crevices where food particles, dead cells, and bacteria can accumulate. If not removed regularly, this buildup can contribute to bad breath, plaque formation, and poor oral hygiene. According to a study in journal Life Medicine, the human body hosts a remarkable diversity of microorganisms, with up to 1,000 species inhabiting the skin and mucosal surfaces. Among these, the gut microbiota has drawn the greatest scientific attention. Yet, as the entry point to the digestive tract, the oral cavity also serves as a vital microbial habitat. It plays a crucial role as the body's first line of defense, helping to guard against pathogens that attempt to enter through ingestion. Over time, harmful oral bacteria may trigger inflammation in the gums and surrounding tissues. Chronic inflammation is considered one of the key factors associated with accelerated ageing and age-related diseases. Removing this bacterial layer through daily tongue cleaning may help improve the overall balance of the oral microbiome.

The Connection Between Oral Health And Ageing

Researchers have found growing links between poor oral health and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and chronic inflammation. Gum disease, in particular, has been associated with higher levels of inflammatory markers throughout the body. Persistent inflammation can contribute to cellular damage and may increase the risk of age-related health problems. Experts explain that maintaining healthy teeth, gums, and tongue can help reduce the body's inflammatory burden and support long-term health.

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Benefits Beyond Fresh Breath

Many people clean their tongue primarily to prevent bad breath, but the benefits may extend further. Regular tongue cleaning may:

Reduce bacterial buildup in the mouth

Improve breath freshness

Enhance taste perception

Support healthier gums and teeth

Lower the risk of plaque accumulation

Contribute to better oral microbiome balance

A healthier oral environment may also help reduce the likelihood of gum disease, which has been linked to several chronic illnesses.

How To Clean Your Tongue Properly

Experts recommend gently cleaning the tongue once or twice daily, preferably after brushing. A tongue scraper or a soft-bristled toothbrush can be used to remove the coating on the tongue's surface. Starting from the back of the tongue and moving forward with gentle strokes is generally sufficient. The process typically takes less than 10 seconds. It is important not to scrub aggressively, as excessive force can irritate the tongue's surface.

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Other Oral Habits That Support Healthy Ageing

Tongue cleaning works best when combined with other good oral hygiene practices. Dentists recommend brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing regularly, staying hydrated, limiting sugary foods, and attending routine dental check-ups. Lifestyle habits such as avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol consumption, getting adequate sleep, and maintaining a balanced diet also contribute to both oral and overall health. A quick daily tongue-cleaning routine may seem insignificant, but experts say it can be a valuable addition to a healthy ageing strategy. By helping reduce bacterial buildup and supporting better oral health, this simple 10-second habit may contribute to lower inflammation and improved long-term wellbeing. While no single habit can stop ageing, maintaining good oral hygiene is one of the easiest and most overlooked ways to support healthier ageing from the inside out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.