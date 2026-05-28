With soaring temperatures, the ongoing heatwave conditions in India continue to affect several parts of the country. The consequences of excessive heat can be severe. High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially among vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Additionally, excessive heat can worsen respiratory problems, cause dehydration, and put a strain on individuals with heart conditions. Staying well-hydrated is one of the most effective ways to maintain optimal health during hot summer days. While it is typically advised to drink 8 glasses of water a day, do you need to increase that amount during an extreme heatwave?

Should you drink more water during a heatwave?

"In the middle of a severe heatwave, the typical advice to drink 8 glasses of water a day might not be sufficient. As temperatures rise and you sweat more, your body loses additional fluids and electrolytes," says Dr. Pankaj Relan, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

According to Dr. Relan, your daily water needs depend on various factors, including the weather, humidity, your activity level, age, and any health issues you may have. "When it's very hot outside, your body sweats to maintain a normal internal temperature. If you don't adequately replace lost fluids, dehydration can develop quickly." Outdoor workers, athletes, the elderly, and those travelling long distances may need more water than others.

Signs of dehydration

"A common misconception is that feeling thirsty is the first sign that you need to drink something. In reality, by the time you start to feel thirsty, you may already be mildly dehydrated," warns Dr. Relan. Early symptoms of dehydration may include fatigue, headaches, dizziness, dry mouth, muscle cramps, and dark-coloured urine.

Safety tips to consider

While staying well-hydrated is essential, drinking too much water too quickly can also be harmful. "Excessive fluid intake can dilute sodium levels in the body and lead to an electrolyte imbalance," says Dr. Relan.

"Staying hydrated isn't just about the quantity of water you drink; it's also important to drink it regularly throughout the day. It's best to sip fluids gradually rather than consume large amounts at once. While water is the best option, during extremely hot conditions, drinks containing electrolytes such as coconut water, lemon water, or buttermilk can help maintain your mineral balance," Dr. Relan adds.

Other tips to boost hydration

To maintain optimal hydration, it's crucial to limit alcohol, excessive caffeine, and sugary drinks, as these can worsen dehydration.

Incorporating water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and yoghurt into your diet can also help keep you hydrated naturally.

"Special care is necessary for those with certain existing health problems. If you have kidney disease, heart failure, or are taking diuretics, you should not dramatically increase your water intake without consulting your doctor, as fluid management needs to be tailored to the individual," advises Dr. Relan.

"How much water you should drink to stay hydrated during a heatwave depends on how your body feels, the weather, and your level of activity, rather than solely following the guideline of drinking eight glasses. Paying attention to your body's signals and drinking enough water regularly can greatly reduce your chances of experiencing heat exhaustion and other heat-related issues," the expert concludes.

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