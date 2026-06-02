Technology is playing an important role in healthcare, and smartwatches are becoming more than just fitness trackers. A recent clinical study has shown that an Apple Watch-based app can accurately detect major seizures while producing very few false alarms. This could make life safer and easier for people living with epilepsy, especially those who experience severe seizures without warning. Researchers believe the technology may help patients receive faster assistance when they need it most.

The app, called EpiWatch, works on the Apple Watch and has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is designed to identify tonic-clonic seizures, one of the most serious forms of epilepsy-related seizures. These seizures often involve loss of consciousness and strong muscle convulsions, making immediate support important. The study, published in the journal Neurology Open Access, suggests that wearable technology could become a valuable tool in improving epilepsy care and monitoring.

Understanding Tonic-Clonic Seizures

Tonic-clonic seizures, sometimes known as grand mal seizures, are among the most dangerous types of seizures. During these episodes, a person may lose consciousness, experience stiffening of the body, and have uncontrolled jerking movements. After the seizure ends, individuals may have breathing problems, muscle weakness, and confusion. These seizures are also linked to a higher risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP), a serious complication that concerns doctors and caregivers.

Due to these risks, early detection is extremely important. If family members or caregivers are alerted quickly, they may be able to provide assistance, monitor breathing, and seek emergency help if needed. This is why researchers have been looking for reliable wearable devices that can detect seizures when they happen.

How Does EpiWatch Work

The EpiWatch app uses sensors already built into the Apple Watch. These sensors monitor body movements and other physical signals that may indicate a seizure. When the app detects patterns associated with a tonic-clonic seizure, it can generate an alert so that caregivers can respond quickly.

One of the biggest advantages of using a smartwatch is convenience. Many people already wear smartwatches every day, making the technology less noticeable and easier to accept than specialised medical devices. Researchers believe that this familiarity may encourage people with epilepsy to use seizure-monitoring technology more consistently.

What The Study Found

The Phase III clinical trial involved 242 children and adults with epilepsy. Participants were monitored in specialised hospital units using video and electroencephalography (EEG), which is considered a highly reliable method for tracking seizures. At the same time, participants wore smartwatches running the EpiWatch app. Researchers then compared the app's results with the EEG recordings.

The findings were impressive. The app detected 46 out of 47 tonic-clonic seizures, resulting in an overall sensitivity of about 98%. The only missed seizure occurred when a caregiver physically restrained the participant's arm, preventing the watch from recording the usual movement patterns.

The app's low false alarm rate was equally important. Across more than 16,000 hours of monitoring, researchers recorded only 56 false alarms. This translates to roughly one false alert every 12.4 days. Around 87% of participants experienced no false alarms at all during the study period. Many of the false alerts were linked to repetitive activities such as playing video games.

Why Is Low False Alarm Important

False alarms can be a major problem for seizure detection devices. If a device frequently sends incorrect alerts, users and caregivers may start ignoring notifications or stop using the device altogether. High false alarm rates can reduce trust in the technology and create unnecessary stress.

The EpiWatch study found that the app's false alarm rate was about 90% lower than rates reported for some other seizure-detection devices. This could make the system more practical for everyday use and increase confidence in the alerts it generates.

Researchers say the results are encouraging, but more work is needed to understand how the app performs in everyday life outside hospital settings. Real-world conditions can be different from controlled environments, and larger studies may help confirm the app's effectiveness.

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