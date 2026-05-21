Gond Katira To Sattu: 9 Desi Ingredients Your Body Needs During A Heatwave To Cool Down Instantly

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha for the next seven days. In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has mentioned that the mercury in Delhi could touch a dangerous 47 degrees Celsius on Thursday. These severe heatwave circumstances continue to affect individuals in more ways than one. Additionally, there seems to be no quick respite from the intense heat as the IMD predicts that the current situation might persist until May 26.

Extreme heat can have a significant impact on health, leading to a range of issues. High temperatures place immense stress on your cardiovascular and cooling systems. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and exacerbate pre-existing health conditions. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses, are particularly at risk. One effective method to combat extreme heat is through diet. The traditional Indian diet offers a wide range of desi ingredients that possess cooling properties that naturally pacify internal body heat. Unlike ice-cold items that freeze your digestion, these ingredients work systemically to safely lower your core body temperature.

Desi Indian ingredients that cool down your body from the inside out

1. Gond katira

Gond katira looks like hard crystal that is famous for its powerful body-cooling properties and is frequently used to make summer beverages and desserts. Gond katira is soaked before using. You can take 3-4 pieces and soak them in a glass of water for at least 5-6 hours. It swells into a translucent jelly which can be added to sharbats and other cooling summer treats.

Also read: How Bike Riders Can Protect Themselves During North India's Heatwave

2. Sabja seeds

Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, look like chia seeds. These tiny black seeds are great for hydration as they can absorb water and swell up, helping cool the body. They are also known for aiding digestion and can be sprinkled on drinks or desserts. You can also add these to lemon water or other summer drinks.

3. Sattu

Sattu is an excellent source of protein and energy. It helps in keeping the body cool and can be consumed as a refreshing drink. It's nutritious and helps in keeping the stomach satisfied, reducing the urge to overeat in the heat. Sattu is typically mixed into cold water with a pinch of rock salt, which keeps the stomach light and full while resisting external heatwaves.

4. Barley or jau

Barley is a great grain to include in summer as it's rich in fibre and helps keep you hydrated. Cooking or boiling barley grains in water creates a powerful cooling diuretic liquid that helps clear internal heat by actively regulating fluid balance.

Also read: RML Hospital Reports First Heat Stroke Case Of The Season

5. Saunf

Often used as a mouth freshener, fennel seeds are extremely cooling to the digestive tract. Chewing them post-meals or drinking saunf-infused water subdues stomach burning and internal acid build-up.

6. Dhaniya seeds

Dhaniya, or coriander seeds, is a highly underrated cooling spice. Soaking coriander seeds in water overnight and then drinking the water clears systemic body heat from the inside out.

7. Pudina

Rich in natural menthol, pudina triggers sensory receptors that signal a cooling sensation to the brain while easing summer nausea. They can be used in salads, drinks, or as a garnish to add flavour and enhance digestion.

Also read: Heat Stroke Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore In Summer

8. Elaichi

Green cardamom is an aromatic spice that has cooling properties and can aid in digestion. It also acts as a gentle detoxifier that aids the breakdown of food without producing excessive metabolic heat.

9. Gulkand

Gulkand is one of the most potent Ayurvedic heat-busters. Consuming a single teaspoon of gulkand actively reduces body heat and sun sensitivity.

Also read: Delhi-NCR's Brutal Heatwave: Why Your 9-5 Feels Longer Than Usual

As the heat intensifies, integrating these cooling foods into daily meals, individuals can boost hydration and help their bodies cope with the challenges posed by extreme heat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.