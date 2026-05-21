A healthy 24-year-old student from West Bengal is battling for his life in critical condition after becoming Delhi's first heat stroke victim of the season, as temperatures prepare to spike towards a searing 46 degree celusis. The young man's condition deteriorated suddenly while travelling by train. He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital at 1:45 AM with his body temperature exceeding 105 degree F (40.6 degree celusis), along with repeated vomiting, uncontrollable diarrhea, and confusion. Doctors have ruled out other causes and confirmed a severe heat stroke. Emergency immersion cooling treatment has been initiated.

This early and serious case has triggered fresh concerns among hospitals across the capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of continued heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over northwest and central India this week, and over East India for the next five days. Delhi is likely to touch 46 degree Celusis on May 21 and 22, with temperatures remaining between 44 degree Celusis and 45 degree Celusis until May 26.

Dr. Ajay Chauhan, Director of Medicine and nodal officer for heat stroke at RML Hospital, issued an urgent appeal: "People should stay hydrated with water, ORS, and electrolytes, and take frequent shade breaks during peak heat."

Dr. Ajay Chauhan, Director of Medicine and nodal officer for heat stroke at RML Hospital, urged preventive measures: "People should stay hydrated with water, ORS, and electrolytes, and take frequent shade breaks during peak heat."

Heat Wave Persists, How To Detect Heat Exhaustion?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest and central India during the week and over East India for the next five days. Delhi's maximum temperature may touch 46 degree Celusis on May 21 and 22, while temperatures between May 23 and 26 are expected to hover between 44 degree Celusis and 45 degree Celusis. The capital officially recorded its first heat wave day this past Saturday with a maximum of 42.8 degree celusis, which was 5.1 degree Celusis above normal.

Several other facilities have reported patients with symptoms of heat exhaustion, which occurs when the body overheats and loses excessive water and salts due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. If untreated, it can progress to full-blown heat stroke. Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital noted a rise in heat-related cases involving dehydration, headaches, cramps, and rashes.

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Hospital Preparedness And Protocols

RML Hospital, located near Rashtrapati Bhavan, has reactivated its specialised heat stroke clinic equipped with advanced infrastructure, including ceramic immersion tubs, a 250 kg ice-making refrigerator, precision rectal thermometers, ventilator-supported beds, and a Mobile Heat Stroke Response system.

Dr. Ajay Chauhan explained the urgency of rapid intervention: "When a patient suffers a heatstroke, the body loses its natural capacity to cool down the temperature, which can very soon turn life-threatening due to organ failure. This is why the immediate response is to provide cooling therapy to the patient." He added that cooling therapy can begin even at the stage of heat exhaustion symptoms such as rising body temperature and dizziness.

The hospital's primary cooling method involves submerging patients in an immersion tub filled with about 50 kg of ice, maintained at 1 degree Celusis to 3 degree Celusis, for approximately 25 minutes. Its on-site ice manufacturing unit ensures a steady supply during peak summer.

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Dr. L. Shyam Singh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at ABVIMS and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, advised: "To prevent heatstroke, the most important thing is to keep your body hydrated. When you are exposed to sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., you should keep yourself hydrated by drinking water and wearing loose clothes to reduce heat absorption in the body. And as soon as you feel feverish, uneasy, dizzy, or uncomfortable, you should immediately rest and apply cold water to your body to cool down, if necessary, you should go to the hospital."

He noted that last year RML Hospital treated around 75 heat stroke patients. Severe cases are directed to a dedicated stroke unit for immersion cooling before transfer to ICU or medical wards.

Major hospitals across Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak, and GTB, have enhanced their emergency preparedness with dedicated heat stroke wards and rapid response systems.

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