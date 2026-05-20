How Many Times Should You Shower During Summers?

With temperatures soaring to 45 degrees celsius in India, how many times you should shower becomes a common concern. Many people wonder if they should increase their shower frequency to cool down their bodies as the extreme heat takes a toll on the heat that you may feel. But is your skin safe from the multiple cooling baths that you may want to take during the day, as the skin is a delicate ecosystem whose pH needs to be maintained to ensure it doesn't become dry?

Research published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine suggests that you need to control the frequency of showering in summers, as too much of it can reduce the delicate balance of natural oils present on the surface of the skin. The main reason behind increasing the urge to bathe even more in summers is the body odour problem. With excessive sweat comes the smell that can make you feel dirty. Hence, you need to balance both the times that you shower as well as look for ways to control the body odour problem.

Why Showering Is Important In Summer

Showering in summer is crucial, as the sweat that happens can increase body odour. By showering twice during the summer, you can remove the sweat, bacteria, or dirt that can get trapped in the folds of the skin in the body. Summertime showering is also important, as it can help prevent skin infections, rashes, and many other skin issues. Maintaining summer hygiene is crucial, as your skin can take a toll as the temperatures rise.

How Many Times Should You Shower In Summer?

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Dermatologist from New Delhi, explains, "Summers in India can be harsh on the skin, so hygiene and skincare habits-including bathing routines-need to be adjusted according to the weather."

It is generally recommended to shower once or twice a day, depending on heat, activity level, and sweating. The factors that influence the frequency of showers vary on an individual basis, and ideally, the following routine should be followed:

Once daily: for people staying indoors, as their exposure to outside factors is limited.

Twice daily: For those exposed to heat, travel, or workouts, as the sweat can increase, which needs to be cleaned for odour control.

Over-showering beyond this may lead to skin dryness and irritation that can cause issues that are visible and need to be addressed by applying topical ointments.

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Can You Shower Twice A Day?

Yes, you can shower twice daily, but you need to keep the water temperature in mind. As the environmental temperature is already high, if the water is at the same temperature, then your skin can become drier more quickly with just a single shower.

But if you receive cool water in your bathroom, then you can easily bathe twice in a day on a hot summer day, as it can keep you cool, reduce body odour, and prevent fungal infections as well.

Not only the water temperature but also the ingredients that you use, like harsh chemical soaps or cleaners, should be avoided when the heat is extreme.

You need to take at least one shower in summer, which is water-only or with a gentle body cleanse.

Showering twice in summers is ideal to beat the heat

Photo Credit: Pexels

Risks Of Showering Too Often

To avoid the risks associated with showering too often, you need to make sure to control your showers. Here is why:

Too much exposure to water, soaps, and cleansers can strip natural oils from the skin's surface.

It may cause dryness and itching, which can trigger serious skin issues.

Disrupt the skin microbiome, which needs to be maintained to ensure your skin is healthy.

The overuse of soaps can worsen the damage that showering may cause in summers.

Best Time To Shower During Summers

The ideal time to shower during summers is as follows, but you can pick and choose as per your daily routine:

Morning showers are refreshing and prepare you for dealing with the heat.

Evening showers remove sweat, pollution, and dirt from the skin folds that can lead to infections.

Post-workout showers are necessary to help prevent fungal infections that may arise due to heat exposure.

Tips For Healthy Showering In Summer

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj details that the tips that you can follow to establish a healthy showering routine in summers can be the following:

Opt for lukewarm or cool water to maintain the pH of your skin and avoid very hot water.

Limit soap use and focus on sweat-prone areas, as those are where the possibility of infection arises.

Moisturisation is essential after bathing to protect the skin barrier and make sure the skin doesn't become dry.

Wear breathable clothing after a shower to let the water dry and give the skin breathing room as the pores are open.

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Who May Need More Frequent Showers?

Your shower frequency may not pose an issue if you happen to operate in the following settings:

If you work outdoors, then you need to make sure that you shower frequently.

Those who exercise regularly need to shower more frequently, as their sweat is excessive.

If you sweat excessively, then you need to make sure you shower to eliminate or at least reduce body odour.

Those residing in humid regions need to be careful, as there is a higher risk of infections.

Signs You Are Showering Too Much

There are signs that you may be showering too much, which can be as follows:

Dry, flaky skin that can be visibly seen as your skin may develop white marks.

Itching or redness can signal inflammation as the temperature has reduced the pH of the skin.

A tight feeling after bathing signals that the skin has been stripped of the natural oils that maintain its moisture content.

You need to reduce shower frequency in summer if these signs appear on your skin.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to how many times you should shower during summer. Most people, they need to shower 1-2 times a day. But balance is key to maintaining summer hygiene without damaging your skin barrier.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.