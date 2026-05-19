Dhania Seed Water vs Methi Water: Which Morning Drink Is Better For You In Summer?

The rising summer heat, where the temperatures are soaring to 45 degrees celsius can trigger a host of health problems. This excessive heat can result in many health risks, such as dehydration, heat rashes, and digestive issues. To combat these issues, the trend of herbal morning drinks has become common, where people are introducing drinks such as dhania seed water and methi water, as they have potent health benefits. Research validates the positive health effects of consuming coriander seed water, as mentioned in the International Journal of Research in Ayurveda and Pharmacy. Fenugreek seed water is beneficial, as it is an herb with medicinal and nutraceutical values. This is why it has been used from ancient times in the Indian medicine system. The timing, dose, and frequency of consumption for both morning drinks need to be kept in mind.

What Is Dhania Seed Water?

Coriander seed water is typically prepared by soaking coriander seeds in water overnight so that their beneficial compounds can seep into the liquid. The resulting drink is known to be extremely cooling, which reduces the amount of discomfort that is felt due to digestive issues in the heat.

Furthermore, it is rich in antioxidants and digestive compounds that soothe the stomach and aid in making the digestive issue smoother.

Benefits Of Dhania Seed Water

Coriander seed water, when consumed in a controlled manner, can benefit the body in several ways through its rich nutrient profile. Here is how it helps when consumed on days with extreme temperatures:

Helps reduce body heat, as it is known to reduce the internal body temperature, which rises due to constant heat in the atmosphere.

Supports digestion and bloating relief, which is commonly experienced by people who are dealing with extreme heat.

It may help in blood sugar balance, which gets disrupted as heat affects appetite and eating habits.

Mild detox support, as the body tends to operate in overdrive when temperatures rise excessively.

Dr (Brig.) Pankaj Puri (Gastroenterologist) explains, "Coriander is known to improve digestion and gut motility, which may help reduce acid reflux episodes."

He further adds, "Coriander seeds stimulate digestive enzymes, helping reduce bloating, indigestion, and gas."

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What Is Methi Water?

Methi water is prepared by soaking fenugreek seeds overnight so that their strong medicinal properties are extracted. The duration of soaking is typically one day, as over-soaking can make the liquid bitter to taste. A review in the Open Biology Journal details that leaves and seeds contain several compounds such as alkaloids, amino acids, coumarins, flavonoids, saponins, polyphenols, carbohydrates, vitamins, and other bioactive compounds.

Benefits Of Methi Water

Extensive research highlights that the potent health benefits of methi water make it able to help with multiple health issues when consumed for a prolonged duration. Here is how:

Supports weight loss and metabolism, which is needed to make sure that your body is able to function at its optimal level.

Helps control blood sugar levels, which can go haywire when extreme heat is present.

Improves gut health and digestion, which can become sluggish when heat is in excess.

It may reduce acidity and inflammation, which can be triggered when heat is absorbed by the gut.

Which Morning Drink Is Better In Summer?

When comparing coriander seed water and methi water, consider when each drink is most effective. Consuming these drinks in the morning on an empty stomach maximizes their potency. However, proper preparation is crucial, especially in summer when storing at room temperature can lead to spoilage. Refrigerate the soaked drinks if temperatures are high to avoid microbial contamination. The choice between coriander seed water and methi water depends on your health priorities, as outlined below:

To reduce heat, acidity, and dehydration, you need coriander water in a moderate dose.

For weight loss, diabetes, and a metabolic boost, you need to choose methi water.

Alternating between both drinks is possible, but consult a medical professional to develop a safe, customized routine based on your personal health needs.

Who Should Avoid These Drinks?

These natural remedies have side effects associated with them, as their health benefits can only be availed by the body when consumed in the desired form. The absorptivity factor needs to be kept in mind when consuming both of these drinks. Here is what you should know and keep in mind:

Methi water should be avoided by people who are pregnant or those who have low blood sugar.

Dhania water is considered generally safe but monitors allergies that may occur.

Always consult a doctor if you have a chronic illness that can trigger side effects.

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How To Prepare These Drinks

Both coriander seed water and methi water can be prepared by following these simple tips:

1 teaspoon of seeds soaked overnight in water is all you need to prepare these potent natural remedies.

Drink on an empty stomach to make sure you are able to get the maximum health benefits.

Use 3-4 times per week, not excessively, as side effects can happen.

Both drinks are beneficial for beating the digestive issues that occur in summers. Your health goal should dictate your choice, and a seasonal and personalised approach works best.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.