Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

Fatty liver, be it non-alcoholic or induced by alcohol, has been affecting Indians at an alarming rate. According to the research published in the Clin Liver Dis journal, fatty liver disease is affecting the Indian population in varying degrees. This is why people are becoming interested in natural dietary fixes that have roots in science and can be easily included in their diet for relief. Fatty liver is a disease that affects the liver in grades depending on the fat accumulation in the liver. So, people need to be able to understand that there is science behind drinking methi water that is prepared from soaking methi seeds, and it offers relief from grade 1 fatty liver. Fenugreek seeds are a natural dietary intervention, as they have been researched extensively in studies and reviews such as The Open Biology Journal and International Journal of Home Science that point to the potent health properties of this ingredient. And when it is consumed in the morning, the absorption rate increases exponentially.

What Is Grade 1 Fatty Liver?

Grade 1 fatty liver happens when there is mild fat accumulation in the organ, and it is asymptomatic in nature; hence, it goes unnoticed. But the occurrence of grade 1 fatty liver is commonly linked to issues such as:

Insulin resistance which is common when the liver become impacted due to fat accumulation.

Obesity where excessive fat deposits can hinder liver function.

Sedentary lifestyle as staying stationary can impact motor function and insulin secretion.

Poor diet which is devoid of required vitamins and minerals.

There is evidence that suggests that Grade 1 fatty liver is reversible if addressed early, and to get an even deeper insight, NDTV spoke to Dr Pandurangan Basumani, Senior Consultant Interventional Gastroenterologist Director, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai, who explains, "Drinking methi water, especially a teaspoon of methi soaked overnight and drinking the water in the morning, is definitely a catalyst and support to reverse the fatty liver in its early stages, like grade 1."

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Why Methi Water Is Popular For Liver Health

Methi water, both culturally and nutritionally, has the ability to be used to treat the fallout of a fatty liver. The Indian traditional diet already includes fenugreek seeds that make it better for the population to deal with multiple health issues. But despite these traditional and science-backed ingredients, the Indian population has a high occurrence rate of fatty liver disease and needs to take active steps to address it before it gets worse. Here are the health benefits that fenugreek seeds provide and why drinking their water can help reverse grade 1 fatty liver:

It is high in soluble fibre, which actively supports digestion.

High doses of antioxidants help reduce the oxidative stress that can weaken liver tissue.

Compounds in it are linked to glucose and lipid metabolism that is needed in a body that struggles with fat accumulation in the liver.

Fenugreek water is a recommended natural remedy for fatty liver as it is easy and low-cost, along with having blood sugar and cholesterol benefits.

Also Read: Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) vs HbA1c: Which Test Is More Reliable For Diagnosing Diabetes?

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What Does Science Say About Methi And Fatty Liver?

Dr Pandurangan Basumani explains that "methi water alone may not suffice, even though methi has got all the right ingredients, like antioxidants and substances that improve the working of insulin in our body as well as reduce the accumulation of unwanted excess fat in the liver."

Some studies published in Heliyon and Phytomedicine Plus show that fenugreek may help with the following:

Reducing insulin resistance which is necessary for blood glucose levels.

Improve lipid profile which is reponsible for overall metabolism.

But there is no strong clinical evidence that methi water alone reverses fatty liver. As Dr Pandurangan Basumani explains, the benefits are supportive, not curative.

Methi water may help improve the metabolic environment that can improve the disease markers of grade-1 fatty liver, but it does not directly "cleanse" liver fat.

Can Methi Water Help Grade 1 Fatty Liver?

The research and Dr Pandurangan Basumani confirm that methi water may support liver health when combined with the following approaches:

"Drinking methi water can only be a part of a holistic, complete approach aiming at weight loss."

"The weight loss should be up to 10% of the body weight, done slowly and steadily through a combination of aerobic exercises up to 40 minutes per day, at least 5 days a week, as well as some calorie restriction, especially reducing the carbohydrate, i.e., starch, rice, wheat, cereals, and potato," explains Dr Pandurangan Basumani.

He recommends, "When people combine all three, the diet and exercise as well as supplements like methi water, as well as black coffee, the fatty liver at its early stages is definitely reversible."

Here are the three mechanisms through which methi water can help with grade 1 fatty liver:

Better glucose control

Reduced triglycerides

Improved gut metabolism

How To Take Methi Water Safely

Methi water is a natural remedy that needs to be consumed as a supportive healthy measure to course-correct the potential damage of a fatty liver. You need to be careful with a practical and responsible approach that involves:

Soaking 1-2 teaspoons overnight so that the health benefits of the fenugreek seeds increase.

Drink strained water in the morning so that the beneficial properties from the seeds are infused in a hydrating liquid.

Avoid excess consumption, as it can have side effects.

Note: Methi water is not for pregnant women without medical advice; it may interact with diabetes medications, and an excessive amount can cause bloating or acidity.

Grade 1 fatty liver is reversible, but as the doctor explained, when combined with other healthy habits. Methi water can be a helpful add-on or a supportive natural remedy. Grade-1 fatty liver can only be reversed with consistent lifestyle changes. And always consult a doctor if fatty liver persists or worsens. Do not solely rely on natural remedies for offering relief.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.