Okra Water vs Methi Water: Which Is Better For A Fatty Liver?

With the growing cases of fatty liver disease, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children and adults, people need to reassess the role that their dietary habits may be playing. While eating a poor diet, insulin resistance and obesity, along with a sedentary lifestyle, tend to lead to fatty liver. The conversation around home remedies such as okra water and methi water is showing some promise. According to the research published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules and The Open Biology Journal, each of these natural remedies can prove useful for a fatty liver.

To understand the mechanisms behind it and how exactly they help with easing the discomfort and fat accumulation in the liver, the disease, along with the beneficial compounds in each of the natural remedies, needs to be looked at in detail.

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease happens when fats accumulate in the tissue of the liver. This leads to impaired liver function, and it can be triggered by alcohol or can also be caused by other factors, which is termed non-alcoholic liver disease. The early stages of each of the diseases can be silent; hence, the signs of each of them need to be known to seek medical help at the right time. In order to stop the progression of the disease, people need to know if their body, specifically their liver, is struggling to function.

This is where diet plays a central role in introducing natural remedies in a safe manner that can prove beneficial. But their exact dose and timing matter, along with their ability to be absorbed by the body.

When NDTV spoke to AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, he explained that "natural remedies can only support liver health when consumed alongside weight loss, exercise, and dietary correction, but not replace them."

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

What Is Okra Water And Why Do People Use It?

Okra (bhindi) water is typically prepared from soaking okra in water overnight and drinking the water with its helpful compounds the next day. The high dose of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and blood sugar-stabilising properties of okra make the water from soaking it a natural remedy for addressing fatty liver. When it comes to its specific nutritional profile, here is what it contains and how it helps with fatty liver:

Soluble fibre coats the stomach with the much-needed facilitator of digestion.

Antioxidants in it help reduce the oxidative stress that makes it harder for the liver to function and filter out toxins in the right manner.

Mucilage (gel-like compound) present in okra makes it better for the intestines to function, especially when it comes to nutrient absorption from the ingested food.

Moreover, the research published in the Agriculture journal mentions that okra is recognised for its rich nutritional profile, making it a valuable addition to the diet.

It is low in calories yet high in essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K, as well as dietary fibres, folate, and various minerals such as magnesium and potassium.

Also Read: Is Okra Water Good For Diabetics? Impact On Blood Sugar Levels Explained

How Okra Water May Help Fatty Liver

The way okra water functions when it is consumed is that the fibre in it slows down glucose absorption, which improves insulin control. Along with this, okra water can help with:

In building insulin sensitivity that may reduce fat deposition in the liver, which makes its functioning better.

Antioxidant effects may lower inflammation, which reduces the damage caused by the oxidative stress that is inflicted by the constant exposure to pollution, environmental factors, and changing temperature patterns.

Dr Alok Chopra, Cardiologist, explains that "soaking okra overnight releases soluble fibre and mucilage, which may help with:

Slowing digestion

Preventing sudden blood sugar spikes

Supporting gut health

Enhancing metabolism

However, Dr Chopra also flags that okra water works best when combined with a balanced diet, physical activity, and adequate sleep, not as a standalone fix.

What Is Methi Water And Why Is It Popular?

Methi water is a health drink that is prepared from soaking methi seeds in water, and the process involves overnight soaking. The seeds are rich in soluble fibre, saponins, and galactomannan, which makes them a potent health tonic. It is traditionally known to improve digestion, regulate blood sugar, and lower cholesterol levels. These health benefits have made it a must-have popular health remedy.

How Methi Water May Help Fatty Liver

Dr Pandurangan Basumani, Senior Consultant Interventional Gastroenterologist at Kauvery Hospital, explains that methi water can act as a catalyst in early-stage fatty liver, particularly Grade-1 fatty liver, when used correctly.

"Drinking methi water, especially a teaspoon of methi soaked overnight and drinking the water in the morning, is definitely a support to reverse fatty liver in its early stages, like grade 1 - but only when combined with weight loss, diet correction, and exercise."

Here are the listed health benefits that drinking a moderate amount of methi water can provide:

High fibre in it improves lipid metabolism that improves overall liver function.

May help reduce triglycerides, which put undue stress on liver functioning, as it also impacts heart health.

Supports weight management, which is necessary to keep the accumulation of fats in the body under control.

Note: Methi water may lower blood sugar too much, too quickly, which needs to be kept in mind for diabetics on medications.

Okra water and methi water can help fatty liver when their dose and timing of consumption is kept in mind

Photo Credit: AI generated image

Okra Water vs Methi Water: Side-By-Side Comparison

When it comes to comparing the two potent health remedies, you need to look at their abilities to make your liver function better. Their individual ability to be absorbed by your body is also a consideration when it comes to choosing which one to consume for reducing the side effects of a fatty liver.

Okra water has the following abilities:

It is gentler on the stomach; hence, it helps with a fatty liver.

Better for glucose regulation, which is needed when overall liver function is impaired.

Methi water can help you if you have a fatty liver:

Fenugreek seeds function as stronger metabolism correctors that are a leading contributor to impaired liver function.

It may reduce appetite and cholesterol that tends to worsen liver health outcomes.

Neither is a substitute for medical treatment, but the dose, timing, and exact duration of consuming it for a fatty liver need to be monitored by a medical professional.

Its effectiveness depends on:

Diet consistency, as fatty liver requires a holistic approach to address it.

Physical activity is needed for better absorption of nutrients and the helpful compounds that can benefit the liver.

Weight loss efforts need to be performed if there is excess fat deposition in the body, as the liver struggles to function.

Which One Is Better For Fatty Liver?

When it comes to addressing fatty liver, both can support liver health indirectly. The choice simply depends on the individual's metabolic profile. Some may benefit from alternating them, and their intake needs to be combined with the consumption of the following food groups and lifestyle changes:

Reduced refined carbs

Avoiding alcohol

Regular exercise

Who Should Avoid These Drinks

People who want to introduce either health drinks into their diet need to consider these side effects:

Severe liver disease needs to be avoided; only a medical professional can help you.

Chronic kidney disease incidence can interfere with natural remedies that are this strong in nature.

Low blood sugar needs to be regulated and considered by a medical professional for a safer approach.

Note: Always consult a doctor if on medication, as their potent nature can interfere with the effect.

Okra water and methi water can support fatty liver recovery. But neither is a cure, and sustainable lifestyle changes matter more than any health drink.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.