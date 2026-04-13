Yogurt vs Curd: Key Difference Between Bacterial Strains Explained

Curd (dahi) and yogurt are both fermented dairy products renowned for their health benefits, particularly in promoting gut health. They are rich in probiotics, which are live, beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy microbiome. Probiotics can aid digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and support immune function. Regular consumption of either curd or yogurt can lead to improvements in gastrointestinal health, helping to alleviate issues like constipation, diarrhea, and bloating. While often used interchangeably in casual conversation, curd and yogurt differ primarily in their bacterial composition, preparation, and consistency of health benefits.

Yogurt Vs Curd

Curd, a traditional Indian dairy product, is made by fermenting milk with a small amount of previously made curd, often from a homemade batch. It typically has a thicker consistency and a slightly tangy flavour, with a creamy texture.

On the other hand, yogurt is made using various starter cultures. It has a smoother, more uniform texture and can have a milder taste depending on the brand and whether it's flavoured or not.

Difference between bacterial strain composition

The major difference between curd and yogurt lies in the bacterial cultures used and the fermentation process.

In curd, the process is more traditional and can vary significantly from one household to another, sometimes leading to variations in health benefits based on the specific strains of bacteria present. Yogurt, especially commercial varieties, is often standardised to ensure consistent taste and texture, which can sometimes reduce the diversity of beneficial bacteria compared to homemade dahi.

Bacterial strains:

Yogurt contains standardised strains - Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, whereas curd is produced by fermenting milk with naturally occurring Lactobacillus species.

Yogurt is fermented under controlled conditions with specific strains; it generally offers a higher, more consistent concentration of probiotic bacteria compared to home-set or traditionally made curd.

Preparation method

Curd

Curd is made by fermenting milk with a small amount of previously made curd, often from a homemade batch. You boil milk, let it cool slightly, add the starter, and leave it in a warm place for 6-8 hours.

Yogurt

To prepare yogurt, the milk is pasteurised and then fermented at a very specific, constant temperature to ensure the good bacteria multiply perfectly.

As for which is superior, it can depend on individual health needs and preferences. Curd may offer a wider variety of probiotic strains and is often considered more nutritionally rich due to its traditional preparation methods. However, yogurt can be a more convenient option for many, especially when fortified with additional nutrients or if flavour is a significant factor.

For protein: Yogurt, especially Greek yogurt generally has more protein because it is more concentrated.

Yogurt, especially Greek yogurt generally has more protein because it is more concentrated. For digestion: Curd is great for daily gut health because it contains a variety of home-grown bacteria that help break down food.

Curd is great for daily gut health because it contains a variety of home-grown bacteria that help break down food. For lactose intolerance: Yogurt is often easier to digest because the specific lab strains are more efficient at breaking down milk sugars (lactose).

Ultimately, both curd and yogurt can be beneficial to health, particularly for gut health, and incorporating either into a balanced diet can be advantageous. The choice between them can depend on dietary preferences, taste, or even cultural practices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.