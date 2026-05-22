"Parents Report Surge In Illness, Irritability And Appetite Loss In Toddlers Amid Heatwave," Paediatrician Shares Safety Tips

Several parts of India are currently dealing with unbearably hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states. On Thursday, Delhi reported its first heatstroke patient amid an orange alert. Heatwaves can significantly impact individuals, especially toddlers, who are more vulnerable to extreme heat conditions. Young children have higher body temperatures and less efficient mechanisms for regulating their body heat, making them susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Dr. Ruchi Golash, a paediatrician at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, explains how heatwaves affect toddlers and provides tips for keeping them safe.

Why are toddlers at higher risk?

"Toddlers and young children are particularly susceptible to extreme heat because they cannot regulate their body temperature as effectively as adults can during severe heat," says Dr. Golash.

Slower temperature regulation: A toddler's body produces more internal heat and absorbs more heat from the environment, but it does not sweat as efficiently as an adult's body to cool down.

A toddler's body produces more internal heat and absorbs more heat from the environment, but it does not sweat as efficiently as an adult's body to cool down. Rapid fluid loss: Children have a higher surface-area-to-mass ratio, causing them to lose fluids much more quickly, speeding up the onset of dehydration.

Children have a higher surface-area-to-mass ratio, causing them to lose fluids much more quickly, speeding up the onset of dehydration. Inability to communicate: Toddlers cannot always identify or articulate thirst cues, relying entirely on caregivers to keep them hydrated and cool.

Effects of heatwave on toddlers

"During extreme heat, children can easily become dehydrated, lose their appetite, exhibit fatigue, and face a higher risk of viral illnesses, diarrhea, heat exhaustion, and stomach-related issues. Parents have reported increased irritability and food refusal in their children during prolonged periods of extreme weather," Dr. Golash warns.

How to keep toddlers safe during a heatwave

"The most crucial step is ensuring that children stay properly hydrated throughout the day. Parents should encourage their children to drink enough water, regardless of whether they feel thirsty," the expert recommends.

Dr. Golash further recommends the following foods and drinks for toddlers:

Coconut water

Lemonade

High-water fruits such as watermelon and muskmelon

Yogurt

Buttermilk

Light, home-cooked meals

What to avoid:

Heavy and oily foods

Spicy foods

Foods purchased from an outside food vendor

"Parents should limit outdoor activities for their children during peak heat hours. Choose loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibers like cotton. Toddlers and newborns should never be left in enclosed areas without proper airflow," she adds. Additionally, parents should be vigilant about the signs of dehydration or heat-related illnesses and act swiftly if they notice any symptoms.

When to see a doctor

According to Dr. Golash, if any child experiences fever, vomiting, refusal to eat or drink, excessive sleepiness, difficulty breathing, decreased urination, dry lips, irritability, or any signs of dehydration, they should receive medical attention immediately during extreme temperature conditions.

It is vital to be proactive during heatwaves and prioritize your toddler's safety to keep them healthy and comfortable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.