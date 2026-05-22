7 Ways To Keep Your Pets Safe During A Heatwave

Heatwaves tend to impact not just humans, but they tend to also take a toll on pets. Pets are much more vulnerable to the impacts of a heatwave, as their paws can get burnt, heatstroke can occur, and even dehydration can occur. The symptoms of heat affecting your pets can look very different and sometimes take close observation to notice. In order to keep your pets safe during a heatwave, you need to pay attention to their hydration levels as per their breed and species.

Dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and even small birds that are kept as pets experience overheating in various ways. You need to make sure that you consider how you can keep them safe during a heatwave alert so that they don't suffer from serious health complications.

Why Heatwaves Are Dangerous For Pets

Considering the impact of heatwaves on your pets is essential, as pets can't sweat like humans. Their sweat glands are situated at different places, and their coats prevent them from sweating and regulating their body temperature effectively. When it comes to dogs, their cooling mechanism is limited to panting. Because of this, they face a higher risk of overheating and organ failure in severe cases. This is also why dogs are found receiving IV drips during intense summers, as the heat is severe.

Signs Of Heatstroke In Pets

If your pet has a possible heatstroke, then it is found to experience the following signs:

Excessive panting as their body temperature is not normalising.

Drooling as their bodies need moisture to cool down.

Lethargy or confusion that is induced due to heat stress.

Vomiting or diarrhoea as their gut absorbs the heat that they endure.

Collapse (severe cases) as the heat sends their body's functions into overdrive.

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7 Ways To Protect Your Pets During A Heatwave

1. Keep Your Pets Hydrated

Make sure that their water bowls or bottles have fresh, clean water at all times. You can keep extra water bowls in the house to make sure that water is present as soon as your pet needs it. If your pet is dehydrated, then you can introduce electrolyte solutions that are vet-approved to make sure that they are hydrated.

2. Avoid Peak Heat Hours

You need to adjust their physical activity levels outdoors to non-heat peak hours outdoors. It is preferable that you walk them early in the morning or late in the evening to prevent them from overheating. You also need to avoid hot surfaces, such as asphalt, that can burn their paws and need supportive ointments for relief.

3. Keep Pets Cool Indoors

You need to keep your pets indoors, as the extreme heat can take a toll on their bodies. The indoor environment needs to be well-ventilated so that there is a transfer of stale air. You can also use fans and air conditioners to keep the air cool.

Here are two proven ways to reduce heat exposure:

Damp towel on their head, but only when they immediately come in from the outdoors.

Cooling mats are able to cool the pet's body, but only in a limited manner.

Internally cooling options are much more effective.

4. Never Leave Pets In Parked Cars

A fatal mistake that has led to multiple pet deaths in summers is leaving them in cars. Cars tend to overheat quickly, and this can turn fatal within minutes. Ventilation and cool air are needed to ensure your pet is able to breathe properly, even if the temperature outside is soaring. Even if you open the window, you shouldn't leave your pets in a car due to these reasons.

5. Protect Their Paws

The paws of pets are fragile and tend to absorb the heat that is present in the ground. The hot ground can increase the burn risk for their paws. As a summer rule, you need to check the ground temperature by touching it yourself. If it is too hot for your hand, then it is unsafe for your pets as well.

6. Adjust Diet During Heatwave

The heatwave diet should be tailored to their nutritional needs and outside temperature. You need to give them light and easily digestible meals to make sure their gut is able to handle the intake. You need to also increase the intake of water-rich foods, such as safe fruits and vegetables that they can safely digest, and avoid overfeeding to make sure their systems are able to handle the heat.

7. Bathing And Grooming Tips

The frequency of bathing should not increase, as their bodies need prescribed intervals to make sure their coats and skin pH are balanced. Grooming helps reduce heat load as the body gets rid of the excessive hair, which retains heat. As a golden rule, do not shave their coat, as it offers natural protection from the heat; over-shaving can lead to quicker overheating.

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What To Do If Your Pet Has Heatstroke

If you suspect that your pet has heatstroke, you need to follow these steps:

Move the pet to a cool place immediately so that their body temperature can be reduced.

Offer small amounts of water that is room temperature to hydrate them.

Use cool (not ice-cold) water, as the temperature drop should not drop rapidly.

Seek urgent veterinary care to make sure that you are able to revive the pet in a timely manner.

Extra Precautions For High-Risk Pets

Young puppies and senior pets are at a higher risk, especially flat-faced breeds such as pugs and bulldogs, which are more vulnerable to heat stress. And even pets with existing health conditions need extra care to make sure they are able to handle the outside heat. You need to take special and extra precautions to make sure they are safe during a heatwave.

Heatwaves can be life-threatening for pets, so prevention is key. You need to ensure they are hydrated, have access to shade, and avoid peak heat timings to make sure you are able to implement a specialised diet that contains hydrating foods that they can safely eat. It is essential to understand that if it's too hot for you, it's too dangerous for your pet.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.