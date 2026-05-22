Iran Preparing "Grand' Funeral For Ex-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei: Report

Iranian authorities are laying the groundwork for a "grand" funeral for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, official media reported Friday, following a lengthy postponement due to the Islamic republic's war with the United States and Israel.

Though the timing was still uncertain, "a special headquarters has been formed to prepare for the funeral ceremony, and various agencies are currently planning and making arrangements", state TV reported, citing Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of the Tehran Coordination Council for Islamic Propaganda.

Khamenei, who led the Islamic republic for more than three decades, was killed in the first wave of US-Israeli strikes that launched the war on February 28.

His son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei was also wounded in the attacks and has not been seen in public since assuming office.

An event paying tribute to the elder Khamenei was organised in April, but a state funeral that was initially announced could not be held because of the war.

State TV, citing Mahmoudi, said "different organisations are working to provide the necessary conditions so that, once officially announced, a 'grand' ceremony can be held", adding "widespread attendance" was expected.

Though a ceasefire has largely held since coming into effect in April, a deal to definitively end the conflict has proven elusive

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)