Is Okra Water Good For Diabetics? Impact On Blood Sugar Levels Explained

Okra, commonly known as bhindi, is known for its unique texture and is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. While most people chop them and use them to make sabzi, these okra pods can be used to make a potent drink. Okra water has recently gained attention over the past few years. It is prepared by soaking fresh okra in water, which extracts its beneficial compounds. Previously, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, called okra water a powerful remedy that has the potential to boost gut health, boost metabolism and support fat loss. Additionally, okra water is rich in essential nutrients that can boost health in many ways. However, not many know that okra water is highly beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Keep reading to know its impact on blood sugar levels.

Can okra water help lower blood sugar levels?

Okra water has garnered attention for its potential effects on blood sugar control. Here's how it may impact blood sugar levels:

1. Low glycemic index

Okra has a low glycemic index, which means it has a smaller effect on blood sugar levels compared to high glycemic foods.

2. Hypoglycemic effects

Some studies suggest that okra extract can lower blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin sensitivity and improving glucose uptake by cells.

3. Rich in fibre

The primary benefit comes from its soluble fibre and mucilage (the gel-like substance). This fibre slows down the absorption of sugar in the body, helping to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels.

4. Reduces fasting blood glucose

Study indicates that okra significantly reduces fasting blood glucose levels in patients with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, though its impact on long-term markers like HbA1c was less consistent.

5. Improves insulin sensitivity

Bioactive compounds like flavonoids and polyphenols found in okra may enhance the body's response to insulin and support the function of pancreatic cells.

Is it good for diabetics?

Yes, okra water may be beneficial for diabetics because of its potential to regulate blood sugar levels. However, individuals with diabetes need to control their overall carbohydrate intake and manage their diet with the guidance of a doctor. While it is not a cure and should not replace prescribed medications, clinical evidence suggests it can help regulate sugar when used alongside a balanced diet. Additionally, it provides essential nutrients like Vitamin C, K, magnesium, and folate.

Other benefits of drinking okra water

Rich in nutrients

Okra contains vitamins A, C, K, and B6, along with folate, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

Hydration

Drinking okra water helps to keep your body hydrated, which is important for overall health.

Digestive health

The soluble fibre in okra can promote healthy digestion and help prevent constipation.

Antioxidant properties

Okra has antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which can combat oxidative stress and inflammation.

Preparing Okra Water

Choose firm, fresh okra pods that are vibrant green

Rinse the okra under running water

Cut off the ends and make small slits

Soak them in a glass of water overnight

Strain the water and drink it in the morning, but on an empty stomach

Tips for safe consumption

1. Moderation

Drinking okra water in moderation is recommended. Start with about half a cup to see how your body responds, as high fibre can cause bloating, gas, or stomach discomfort.

2. Consult a doctor

If you have any medical conditions or are on medication, especially for blood sugar control, consult with your doctor before adding okra water to your regimen.

3. Fresh ingredients

Always use fresh okra to avoid any potential contamination.

4. Medication interaction

Be cautious if taking Metformin, as some research suggests okra water may interfere with its absorption and effectiveness. Consult your doctor to ensure proper timing of doses. Also, those on blood thinners should also consult their doctors.

5. Kidney stone risk

Okra is high in oxalates, which can contribute to calcium oxalate kidney stones. Avoid excessive intake if you are prone to stones.

Okra water presents a promising natural remedy for individuals looking to manage their blood sugar levels, particularly for those with diabetes. However, it's important to approach okra water as a complement to a balanced diet and not a substitute for prescribed medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.