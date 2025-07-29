"Okra Water Is A Potent Remedy," Says Cardiologist; Here Are All The Benefits

If you want to lose weight, improve gut health, and manage diabetes all at once, a simple Indian vegetable might be your solution. Bhindi or okra is a staple in Indian kitchens. Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, recently took to Instagram to talk about the amazing health benefits of this simple vegetable. "This humble vegetable has the power to regulate blood sugar, boost metabolism and support fat loss," Dr. Chopra said in an Instagram video.

"It is affordable, widely available and found in every Indian household," he said.

Health benefits of okra/bhindi

1. Balances glucose levels

The expert highlights that okra can help regulate blood sugars and is excellent for individuals with type 2 diabetes. "Studies have suggested that consuming up to 1000 mcgs of okra every six hours for eight weeks can have a significant impact on HbA1c and sugar reduction," the expert said.

2. Boosts gut health

Okra is well-known for its ability to enhance digestive health. Rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, it not only supports smooth digestion but also aids in maintaining proper hydration and metabolic function, fostering a healthy gut environment.

3. Promotes weight loss

"Okra helps with weight loss due to its high fibre content," Dr. Chopra added. Fibre helps to promote a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake.

4. Maintains blood pressure

Regular okra consumption may help maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

5. Supports heart health

In addition to regulating blood pressure, okra contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for heart health.

6. Soothes stomach lining

"It protects the stomach lining, making it great for burning out peptic ulcers," mentioned Dr. Chopra.

Health benefits of okra water

In the video, Dr. Chopra also mentioned the health benefits of consuming okra water. "Now, apart from having okra, another way to include it in your diet is by having okra water. When soaked overnight, its slimy water turns into a potent remedy!"

Slows digestion

Prevents sugar spikes

Supports gut health

Enhances metabolism

How to make orka water

Take 2-3 fresh okra pods and wash them thoroughly

Cut off the ends and make small slits

Soak them in a glass of water overnight

Strain the water and drink it in the morning, but on an empty stomach

"Okra water enhances metabolism. But metabolism is not just burning calories. It's about how your body processes energy. Factors such as poor diet, stress, and lack of sleep can slow it down, while strength training, protein intake and hydration can naturally boost it," Dr. Chopra added.

"In some cases, excess fibre may cause bloating or mild stomach discomfort. Consult a doctor if you have any concerns, but this is not common," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.