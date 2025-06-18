Lifestyle Coach Shares Health Benefits Of Okra

Okra, also known as lady's finger, is a bright green vegetable loved for its mild flavour, subtle crunch, and versatility. Whether fried, stewed, or tossed into curries, it's a staple in many kitchens, and it turns out, it's also a nutritional powerhouse. Nutritionist and health coach Luke Coutinho recently shared a video on Instagram highlighting the many health benefits of okra. In the video, he explained how the vegetable is rich in essential nutrients and can easily be included in a balanced diet.

One of the key components of okra is its mucilage, a gel-like substance that acts as a form of fibre. According to Luke Coutinho, this fibre helps nourish good gut bacteria, supports bowel movement, and improves stool consistency.

He also pointed out that okra is especially beneficial for people managing diabetes, inflammation, and gut health. It's packed with Vitamin K, Vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and all B vitamins. Its high fibre content works as a prebiotic, supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

In addition to being low in calories, okra contains small amounts of protein and carbohydrates. Luke Coutinho added that scientific studies have shown okra helps reduce glucose absorption and improves insulin sensitivity, thanks to compounds like flavonoids and polysaccharides. Its anti-inflammatory properties may also help lower levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the body.

He also mentioned that he often includes okra in diets for people who are preparing for or recovering from surgery, dealing with colorectal issues, and undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or heavy medication. He said okra-based meals ease digestion, reduce oxidative stress, and support cellular healing.

Luke Coutinho also cautioned people to avoid okra if they are allergic to it or those taking heavy blood thinners.

He also advised people not to deep-fry or overcook okra, as it kills most of the nutrition. He recommended steaming, light cooking, or even adding okra to salads or soups instead and suggested trying okra water by soaking it overnight and drinking it the next day. He suggested, "Stop deep frying it. Lightly saute, steam, or mix into dals and sabzis."

He stated that managing conditions like diabetes, heart problems or weight loss issues requires regular exercise, good sleep quality, stress management, and proper nutrition, as there is no magic food that can cure diabetes, prevent heart attacks, or cause weight loss on its own.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.