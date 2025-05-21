Okra Water: 4 Potential Side Effects You Must Know

Okra water is a vegetable-infused drink made by soaking okra pods in water for up to 24 hours. Okra, commonly known as lady finger, is a widely consumed vegetable, and now okra water has become a popular way to consume this vegetable.

Okra water has gained attention as a viral health trend over the past few years. Proponents claim that drinking okra water can provide various health advantages. Okra water is generally considered safe. However, it may cause adverse reactions in individuals allergic to okra. This drink is also associated with some side effects. Keep reading as we discuss the potential downsides of drinking okra water.

Side effects of okra water

1. Digestive discomfort

Okra is a high-fructose vegetable. Consuming it in large quantities may cause digestive issues in some people.

Okra water is also rich in fibre. While fibre is beneficial, excessive consumption of okra water may lead to bloating, gas, or an upset stomach. It's essential to monitor your body's response.

2. Allergic reactions

Some individuals may be allergic to okra. Consuming okra water can lead to some adverse effects. Anyone with known allergies should avoid okra water.

3. May interfere with medications

Okra may interfere with certain medications, particularly those that affect blood sugar levels. If you are taking medication that controls blood sugar, consult a healthcare expert before adding okra water to your diet.

4. May contribute to kidney stone formation

Okra contains oxalates, which in high amounts may contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. Those with a history of kidney stones should avoid it.

How to safely consume okra water and reduce the risk of potential side effects

1. Wash properly

Rinse okra pods thoroughly before soaking them.

2. Drink in moderation

Start with small quantities and see how your body reacts. If tolerated well, gradually increase the quantity.

3. Dietary balance

Incorporate okra water as part of a balanced diet. It should not replace meals or other essential nutrients.

If you have underlying health conditions or are on medication, consult with your doctor before adding okra water to your routine.

Let's also take a look at the health benefits of drinking okra water:

Okra water is packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, fibre, protein and magnesium.

The soluble fibre found in okra can aid digestion and promote regular bowel movements.

Some studies suggest that okra may help stabilise blood sugar levels.

High fibre content can contribute to a feeling of fullness, which may help control appetite and support weight management efforts.

In summary, while okra water may offer several health benefits, it's important to consume it in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.