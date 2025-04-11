Okra Water: Is It Actually Beneficial? Skincare Expert Weighs In

Okra, aka bhindi or ladyfinger, is a common green vegetable in Indian households. Packed with the goodness of Vitamin A, C and K, including antioxidants, folate and fibre, okra comes with several health benefits. Additionally, you can prepare a myriad of tasty dishes with the nutrient-rich vegetable, such as okra fry, okra masala, or okra stew. But do you know that some people also prefer to consume okra water to tap into its health benefits? Now, skincare expert Geetika Mittal Gupta has dropped a video on Instagram weighing in on whether okra water works for everyone.

Geetika Mittal Gupta explains in her caption, “You may have seen Okra water going viral on wellness reels—said to regulate blood sugar, boost digestion, improve skin, and even help with PCOS. But is it worth the hype?”

Citing the benefits of okra, the skincare expert shares, “Okra (bhindi) is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C, which are great for gut health and skin. When soaked in water overnight, it releases a mucilage (a gel-like substance) that some claim helps with: Blood sugar regulation (due to soluble fibre), Digestive ease, Anti-inflammatory benefits.”

Geetika Mittal Gupta, however, adds that the research surrounding the benefits of okra water is limited. She says, “Drinking Okra water will not hurt, but it is not a miracle cure. It may complement a healthy routine, but it can't replace medical treatment or a balanced diet.”

On a concluding note, the skin expert has one advice: “Always do a patch test or consult your doctor before trying new wellness trends—especially if you are managing a medical condition.”

Previously, Geetika Mittal Gupta offered some healthy snacking tips to achieve glowing skin. Some of the items were avocado toast on whole grain bread, Greek yoghurt with berries and honey, walnuts and sunflower seeds, turmeric latte with almond milk and sweet potato chips.

Some other options were seasonal fruits, sprouts-ghana salad, beetroot cutlets, roasted makhana, dark chocolate, cucumber and hummus bites, coconut water with sabja seeds and chia pudding with berries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.