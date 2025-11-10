Is Okra Water A Miracle Drink? Benefits, Side Effects And More

Okra, also known as lady's finger or bhindi, is widely used to prepare several delicacies. This humble vegetable is highly nutritious and offers a plethora of health benefits. Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants, dietary fibre, and minerals, okra is known for promoting overall health. Its high fibre content aids digestion, while the antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body. Additionally, okra has been associated with improved blood sugar levels, making it a favourable choice for those managing diabetes.

While okra is typically cooked with spices, recently, okra water has garnered attention as a health tonic. The practice of soaking okra pods in water overnight and consuming the infused water the next day is believed to retain the vegetable's nutrients, offering a concentrated form of its health benefits.

Previously, in an Instagram video, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist shared health benefits of okra water in an Instagram video. He called okra water a "potent remedy."

"Now, apart from having okra, another way to include it in your diet is by having okra water. When soaked overnight, its slimy water turns into a potent remedy!" he said in the video.

Here are all the benefits of okra water you must know:

1. Helps improve digestion

Okra water is rich in soluble fibre, which supports gut health and prevents constipation. High fibre foods also help support weight loss by keeping you full for longer.

2. Better blood sugar management

Some studies suggest that okra may help reduce blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes. "Studies have suggested that consuming up to 1000 mcgs of okra every six hours for eight weeks can have a significant impact on HbA1c and sugar reduction," Dr. Chopra mentioned.

3. Boosts hydration

Drinking okra water can contribute to daily hydration needs while providing additional nutrients.

4. Skin health

The antioxidants and vitamins in okra water can promote healthy skin and may assist in reducing inflammation.

5. Improves metabolism

Okra water can also help speed up metabolism, supporting weight loss.

How to prepare okra water:

1. Take a handful of fresh, tender okra pods

2. Rinse them thoroughly to remove any dirt or contaminants

3. Cut off the ends and make small slits

4. Soak the chopped okra pods in a glass of water (about 1-2 cups) overnight

5. Strain and drink the infused water on an empty stomach

Incorporating okra water into your diet can be a simple and effective way to enjoy the health benefits of this versatile vegetable.

Are there any side effects?

While okra water is highly nutritious, some individuals may experience bloating or milk stomach discomfort due to excess fibre. Start with a small quantity and gradually increase your intake to check suitability.

Tips for safe consumption for maximum benefits:

If you're new to okra water, begin with a small amount, such as half a cup, to see how your body reacts.

Cutting off the ends and making slits helps to release the nutrients into the water effectively.

While okra water can help with hydration, make sure to drink sufficient water throughout the day to meet your overall hydration needs.

If you have underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or gastrointestinal issues, it's best to consult a healthcare professional before adding okra water to your diet.

If you have a known allergy to okra or other related plants, avoid consuming okra water.

Drink okra water on an empty stomach for better absorption of nutrients and to kickstart your metabolism for the day.

Okra water can complement a healthy diet, but it should not replace whole foods. Ensure you maintain a balanced diet rich in various vegetables, fruits, and nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.