10 Benefits Of Consuming Okra Regularly

Okra, also known as lady's finger or gumbo, is a flowering plant native to Africa. It is popularly used in various cuisines around the world, including Indian, Middle Eastern, and Southern American cuisine. Okra pods are long and slender, typically green in colour, and contain small edible seeds.

Okra is considered a healthy vegetable due to its rich nutritional profile. It is low in calories, high in fiber, and a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium. It also contains antioxidants, including flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which have potential health benefits. Read on as we share some benefits of consuming okra and tips to help incorporate it into your diet.

10 Benefits of consuming Okra:

1. Rich in nutrients

Okra is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C, magnesium, potassium, and calcium, which support overall health and vitality.

2. Supports digestion

Okra is high in fiber, aiding digestion and preventing constipation. It also supports a healthy gut by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

3. Lowers cholesterol levels

The fiber content in okra helps reduce cholesterol absorption, lowering the risk of heart disease and improving overall cardiovascular health.

4. Manages blood sugar levels

Okra contains compounds like polyphenols and fiber that help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes or at risk of developing diabetes.

5. Boosts immune system

Okra is abundant in vitamin C, an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and helps protect against illnesses and infections.

6. Supports weight loss

Okra's high fiber content promotes feelings of fullness, prevents overeating, and aids in weight management.

7. Enhances vision

Okra is rich in vitamin A, which is essential for good vision. Consuming okra regularly may help prevent age-related macular degeneration and maintain healthy eyesight.

8. Anti-inflammatory properties

Okra contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce inflammation and associated chronic diseases, such as arthritis or heart disease.

9. Supports bone health

The vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium in okra are essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

10. Improves skin health

The antioxidants in okra, including vitamins A and C, help combat free radicals, improve skin texture, and promote a healthy complexion. They may also aid in the prevention of premature ageing and wrinkles.

To add okra to your diet, here are a few ways you can prepare and consume it:

Cut the okra into small slices and cook it in a little oil with your choice of spices and seasonings. This method helps retain its nutrients.

Cut the okra lengthwise, toss it in olive oil, sprinkle some salt and pepper, and roast or grill until tender. This method enhances its natural flavours.

Okra works well in curries and stews, adding a unique texture and flavour. It pairs well with various vegetables and proteins.

Okra can be pickled similarly to cucumbers or other vegetables. It can be enjoyed as a tangy and crunchy snack.

Add it to vegetable or meat-based soups to increase their nutritional value.

Remember to cook okra properly to retain its nutritional benefits. Overcooking may make it slimy. Overall, incorporating okra into your diet can be a great way to enjoy a healthy and versatile vegetable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.