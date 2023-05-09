Skincare Tips: Should You Add Ghee To Your Skincare Routine? Here's Why & How

Ghee has a natural shine that can help enhance the skin's natural glow

Skincare involves using products and techniques that hydrate, cleanse, nourish, protect, and treat the skin. Good skincare habits help to maintain healthy and youthful-looking skin, prevent premature ageing, and treat various skin conditions.

Furthermore, good skincare habits can boost one's self-esteem and confidence. When the skin looks and feels healthy, it can make an individual feel more comfortable and attractive in their own skin. This can have a positive impact on mental health and overall quality of life.

Ghee, also known as clarified butter, has long been used in Indian culture for its many health and beauty benefits. In this article, we share reasons why you should consider adding ghee to your skincare routine.

7 Reasons why ghee is a great addition to a skincare routine:

1. Moisturises the skin

Ghee is an excellent moisturiser for dry skin. It is rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E, which can help nourish and hydrate the skin.

2. Reduces skin inflammation

Ghee has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the appearance of redness and inflammation on the skin. This is particularly useful for those with skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

3. Soothes sunburned skin

Ghee's moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties also make it an effective treatment for sunburned skin. It can help soothe and heal damaged skin quickly.

4. Fights ageing

Ghee is rich in antioxidants, which can help fight off free radicals and prevent premature ageing. Regularly incorporating ghee into a skincare routine can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Improves skin texture

The fatty acids and vitamins in ghee can help improve the texture and elasticity of the skin. Over time, this can lead to smoother, softer, and more youthful-looking skin.

6. Helps treat acne

Ghee has antibacterial properties that can help kill bacteria and prevent the formation of acne. It also doesn't clog pores, making it an ideal moisturiser for those with acne-prone skin.

7. Enhances skin glow

Ghee has a natural shine that can help enhance the skin's natural glow. Not only does it moisturise and nourish the skin, but it also gives it a healthy and radiant appearance.

Skincare is essential for maintaining healthy and youthful-looking skin, preventing premature ageing, and treating various skin conditions. Let's now understand how you can use ghee to your benefit.

Here's how you can add ghee to your skincare routine:

Ghee is a natural moisturiser that locks in the moisture in your skin. Ghee is an excellent lip balm that can soothe dry, chapped lips. Mix ghee with other natural ingredients like turmeric, besan, and honey to make a nourishing face pack. Ghee can be used to reduce dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Ghee is an excellent moisturiser for dry and cracked feet. Consuming ghee can also help in improving skin health.

In conclusion, ghee is a versatile and powerful skincare ingredient that offers numerous benefits. It's moisturising, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and antibacterial properties make it an ideal addition to any skincare routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.