Okra Water vs Lauki Juice: Which Is Better For Managing Cholesterol?

India is currently grappling with a "silent" epidemic. High cholesterol, or dyslipidaemia, is no longer restricted to the elderly; it is increasingly being diagnosed in younger urban professionals. While statins remain a medical cornerstone, many individuals are turning toward traditional Indian kitchen staples to manage their lipid profiles. Two prominent health tonics have emerged in this space; one of them is okra (bhindi) water, and the other is lauki (bottle gourd) juice. Both are known for their heart-healthy properties, but the science behind how they function differs significantly.

While the health tonics are becoming popular to manage health conditions, people need to be careful of how they are consuming them. And in which form as well as the exact timing, all of these factors can impact how they are absorbed in the body. Both okra water and lauki juice are beneficial for your heart and can help in managing cholesterol but need to be consumed in a fixed quantity and be consumed only if you can safely absorb the nutrients in it.

Okra Water And Its Mechanism

The Science Of Okra: The "Slime" That Saves

The viscous, gel-like substance found in okra that is often referred to as mucilage is its most potent weapon against high cholesterol. This mucilage is a form of soluble fibre. When consumed on an empty stomach, this fibre binds to bile acids in the digestive tract. Since bile acids are made from cholesterol, the body is forced to pull cholesterol from the bloodstream to create more bile, effectively lowering overall LDL (low-density lipoprotein) levels.

A 2024 systematic review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences confirmed that okra supplementation significantly reduces Total Cholesterol (TC) and Triglycerides (TG) while supporting the growth of "good" HDL cholesterol.

Furthermore, the high concentration of polyphenols like quercetin helps combat oxidative stress, which is a primary driver of arterial plaque formation in Indian patients.

Also Read: Should You Drink Lauki Juice On An Empty Stomach? Benefits, Timing And Dosage Explained

Lauki Juice: The Triglyceride Fighter

Lauki, or bottle gourd, has long been a staple in heart care. Unlike okra's fibre-heavy approach, Lauki operates through its rich profile of bioactive compounds, including saponins and terpenoids. These compounds are known to inhibit certain enzymes involved in cholesterol synthesis.

A landmark study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine followed individuals who consumed 200 ml of fresh lauki juice daily.

After 90 days, participants showed a significant reduction in triglyceride levels and an improved cardiac risk ratio.

For those dealing with both hypertension and high cholesterol, lauki's natural diuretic effect helps in managing blood pressure, making it a dual-action remedy.

Comparison: Okra Water vs. Lauki Juice

The primary mechanism behind it is that it can lower cholesterol by using soluble fibre (mucilage) to bind with bile acids and cholesterol in the digestive tract, preventing their absorption.

Ideal for individuals managing high LDL ("bad" cholesterol) and those with borderline diabetes due to its impact on blood sugar stabilisation as mentioned in a systemtic review published in the Nutrition and Metabolism journal.

Preparation is simple and low-effort; it requires slicing the okra and soaking it overnight in water.

Safety Note: Contains high levels of oxalates; individuals prone to kidney stones should consult a doctor before regular consumption.

Lauki Juice (Bottle Gourd Juice)

The primary mechanism behind it utilises saponins and terpenoids to reduce oxidative stress and target the lipid profile.

It is best suited for those focusing on lowering high triglycerides and managing hypertension (high blood pressure).

The preparation is more labour-intensive; it must be freshly blended and consumed immediately to prevent oxidation.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

The "Bitter Lauki" Warning: A Critical Safety Note

Individuals must exercise extreme caution when juicing bottle gourd. If the juice tastes bitter, it must be discarded immediately. Bitterness indicates a high concentration of cucurbitacins, toxic compounds that can lead to "bottle gourd poisoning", characterised by stomach pain, vomiting, and, in severe cases, internal bleeding. Always taste a small piece of the raw gourd before juicing.

So, keep the health benefits and side effects of each of the juices in mind before starting their consumption and make sure to consult a nutritionist or dietician for a safe approach.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.