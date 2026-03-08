Should You Drink Lauki Juice On An Empty Stomach? Benefits, Timing And Dosage Explained

Lauki juice, made from the humble bottle gourd, has been a staple in Ayurvedic practices for its hydrating and cooling properties. It is usually recommended that you consume it on an empty stomach. Lauki juice comes from the Lagenaria siceraria vegetable, which is about 96% water. This makes it one of the most hydrating options available. Per 100g, it provides roughly 14 calories, 0.6g protein, 3.4g carbs, 1.2g fibre, along with potassium (170mg), vitamin C (14.7mg), and traces of calcium, magnesium, and iron. Lauki juice is low in fat and sodium, making it nutrient-dense yet light. While it is a popular ritual, it is important to understand if it is actually beneficial. Read on to know if you should drink lauki juice on an empty stomach.

Benefits Of Drinking Lauki Juice On Empty Stomach

Drinking lauki juice first thing in the morning improves its absorption since the stomach is empty, allowing quick entry into the bloodstream. It stimulates digestive enzymes, promotes smooth bowel movements, reduces acidity, and prevents constipation due to its high fibre and water content.

1. Aids Digestion

Lauki juice is rich in soluble fibre with over 96% water. It stimulates digestive enzymes when consumed first thing in the morning. This promotes smooth bowel movements, eases constipation, and reduces acidity or bloating by soothing the stomach lining.

2. Helps in Weight Loss

The drink has about 12-15 calories per 100 ml and is high in water and fibre content. It induces satiety, preventing overeating and cravings. When you drink it on an empty stomach, it kickstarts metabolism. Also its low glycemic index helps stabilise blood sugar to prevent fat storage.

3. Regulates Blood Pressure

Potassium in lauki juice can help balance sodium levels. It acts as a natural diuretic to remove excess fluids and reduce risk of high blood pressure. Drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning can boost this impact, supporting heart health by reducing oxidative stress and improving circulation.

4. Detoxifies the Body

Lauki has natural detox properties which helps cleanse the liver and kidneys by eliminating toxins. Drinking it on an empty stomach can maximise absorption, flushing impurities for clearer skin, better energy, and organ function.

5. Improved Skin Health

Lauki juice has vitamin C, antioxidants, and also provides hydration due to its high water content. It helps to improve skin texture, elasticity, and glow from within. Drinking it in the morning can help fight signs of ageing by supporting collagen production and reducing inflammation.

Best Time To Drink Lauki Juice

According to Ayurveda, you should drink lauki juice on an empty stomach (upon waking, before breakfast) as it helps to balance pitta and detox your body. This timing also works because you tend to wake up dehydrated in the morning and this drink can help with hydration. It also starts digestion and improves detox effects before you eat food. Drinking it in the morning can also give you natural sugars which can provide sustained energy without crashes.

However, avoid drinking it in the evening to prevent digestive discomfort. Pre-meals, 20-30 minutes before lunch, is also a good alternative.

Recommended Dosage

Always start with small amounts. Adults can start with 100-200ml daily, ideally fresh juice from one medium lauki (200-300g). If you're aiming weight loss, you can drink 1 cup (250ml). Make sure that you don't exceed 250ml as it can cause side effects. Children, elderly and pregnant women should drink after consultation with a doctor. Initially, drink 2-3 times every week and then increase your frequency if you can tolerate it well.

Potential Risks and Side Effects

While lauki juice is known to have several health benefits, it can also have certain side effects due to improper preparation or overconsumption. Here are some potential risks and side effects.

1. Toxicity from Bitter Taste

If you're making the juice with bitter lauki, it can lead to problem. Bitter lauki juice has high cucurbitacin levels which is a toxic compound. It can causes severe reactions like vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Symptoms can appear within 15 minutes to 6 hours, potentially leading to shock, ulcers, or death in extreme cases

2. Digestive Distress

Excess intake can irritate the gut, causing nausea, bloating, cramps, dehydration, or loose stools, especially when you drink it on an empty stomach. If you're drinking stored or oxidised juice, the symptoms can be worse as it might have bacterial growth and nutrient loss.

3. Blood Pressure Changes

Lauki's high potassium can lower blood pressure in already low BP patients, leading to dizziness or fainting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.