Neena Gupta's Fav Lauki Rice: Know The Benefits And Why You Must Have It Too

Neena Gupta, a renowned veteran actor shared her lauki rice recipe during an interview promoting her recent show. Lauki, also known as bottle gourd, is a versatile vegetable widely used in Indian cuisine. It is rich in water content, making it hydrating and low in calories. Lauki is packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fibre, which promote digestion, heart health, and overall immunity. Its mild flavour and soft texture make it ideal for pairing with rice. Consuming lauki with rice can be a balanced meal when combined with a source of protein as rice provides energy through carbohydrates, while lauki adds fibre and essential vitamins. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of this recipe.

Here are some health benefits of consuming lauki with rice

1. Aids in digestion

Lauki is rich in dietary fibre and water, promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. When paired with rice, a light and easily digestible carbohydrate, it creates a soothing meal that is gentle on the stomach and ideal for those with digestive issues like acidity or irritable bowel syndrome.

2. Supports hydration

With a high water content (around 92%), lauki helps in maintaining hydration levels, especially in hot or humid climates. Combined with rice, which is often cooked with water or broth, this meal keeps you refreshed and prevents dehydration.

3. Boosts energy

Rice, being a rich source of carbohydrates, provides quick energy. Lauki complements this by supplying essential vitamins and minerals, ensuring sustained energy release throughout the day without causing spikes in blood sugar levels if whole-grain rice is used.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Promotes weight loss

This combination is low in calories but filling, making it an excellent choice for weight management. Lauki's fibre content keeps you full longer, while rice provides easily digestible energy, helping control hunger and prevent overeating.

5. Enhances heart health

Lauki is known to lower bad cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation due to its potassium content. Rice, when consumed in moderation, is low in fat. Together, they form a heart-healthy meal that can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

6. Regulates blood pressure

The potassium in lauki helps balance sodium levels, which can regulate blood pressure. This is particularly beneficial when paired with plain rice, as the low-sodium nature of this combination prevents water retention and keeps blood pressure in check.

7. Boosts immunity

Lauki contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which strengthen the immune system and fight free radicals. When combined with rice, this meal provides a wholesome array of nutrients that support overall immunity and reduce the risk of infections.

8. Promotes liver health

Lauki is known for its liver-cleansing properties, helping flush out toxins and improving liver function. Paired with rice, which is light and non-spicy, this meal supports the liver's detoxification processes and reduces its workload.

By combining the hydrating and nutrient-rich properties of lauki with the energy and digestibility of rice, this meal offers a range of health benefits. To maximise its effects, opt for brown or red rice and cook lauki with minimal oil and spices. Adding a source of protein like dal (lentils) or yogurt can further enhance the nutritional profile.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.