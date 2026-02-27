Playing With Water This Holi? Doctor Warns Of Water-Borne Diseases, Shares Safety Tips

Holi, the festival of colours, is incomplete without splashes of water from balloons, buckets and pichkaris. While playing with water adds to the joy of the celebration, health experts warn that using contaminated water can increase the risk of water-borne diseases, particularly in large community gatherings. In India, water quality remains a public health concern in many regions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), contaminated water is a major source of gastrointestinal infections globally, contributing to diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid and hepatitis A. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also notes that outbreaks of water-borne illnesses often spike during mass gatherings and warmer months, when bacterial growth is faster.

Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant and HOD - Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains that Holi celebrations can create conditions where infection spreads easily. "Playing with water through buckets, balloons, and water guns is one of the popular ways in which Holi is celebrated. Using water to have fun is a great idea but exposing oneself to infection by using unclean water may be harmful," she says.

Here's what you need to know about the risks, and how to stay safe.

Why Water During Holi Can Be Risky

Contaminated Communal Water Sources: Dr Rajamanya points out: "Communal water sources in India are known to be contaminated with bacteria such as Salmonella, Shigella and Vibrio. Besides, there are parasites and viruses that also cause gastrointestinal diseases." The World Health Organization confirms that pathogens such as Salmonella (linked to typhoid), Shigella (causing dysentery), and Vibrio cholerae (causing cholera) spread through unsafe water and poor sanitation. When such contaminated water is stored in open buckets or reused during celebrations, the risk of transmission increases significantly. Chemical Contamination From Colours: Synthetic Holi colours may contain heavy metals or industrial dyes. If mixed with contaminated water, these chemicals can enter the body through the mouth, nose or broken skin. "Moreover, if the water gets contaminated, chemical residues from colours may enter the body, thus increasing the health risk," Dr Rajamanya explains. Exposure may cause skin irritation, eye infections, allergic reactions or gastrointestinal upset if accidentally ingested. Rapid Onset Of Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Water splashes often reach the face. "When droplets of water contaminated with Holi colours or microbes from the environment come into contact with one's nose, mouth or broken skin, the person gets sickness such as gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, vomiting and fever symptoms within a very short time after exposure," says Dr Rajamanya. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, water-borne pathogens can cause symptoms within hours to days of exposure, especially in children. Risk Of Typhoid And Hepatitis A: In crowded conditions with compromised hygiene, the risk of infections are higher. "In extreme conditions, the outbreaks linked to festivals or hygiene-compromised gatherings where typhoid or hepatitis A pathogens caused the illness were severe enough for hospital cases," she adds. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare identifies typhoid and hepatitis A as common water-borne infections in India, particularly where sanitation infrastructure is weak. Unclean Balloons And Water Guns: Reusable water guns and balloons can harbour bacteria. "Balloons and water guns if not cleaned properly between uses can also become a breeding place for bacteria, thus increasing the chance of infection. Children are more at risk because they might accidentally swallow or breathe in contaminated water," warns Dr Rajamanya. Children are especially vulnerable due to lower immunity and higher chances of accidental ingestion.

Safety Tips To Prevent Water-Borne Infections During Holi

Dr Rajamanya emphasises that simple precautions can significantly reduce risks:

Use Clean, Treated Water: "Use clean, treated water; do not play in standing water that contains germs," she says. Avoid using water from unknown sources. Municipal treated water is safer than stored or stagnant water.

"Use clean, treated water; do not play in standing water that contains germs," she says. Avoid using water from unknown sources. Municipal treated water is safer than stored or stagnant water. Avoid Swallowing Water: "Do not swallow water while playing in water; rinse your mouth out with clean water after you play," she adds. Accidental ingestion is a major route of infection. Supervise children closely.

"Do not swallow water while playing in water; rinse your mouth out with clean water after you play," she adds. Accidental ingestion is a major route of infection. Supervise children closely. Change Out Of Wet Clothes Promptly: "Change out of wet clothes immediately and dry well to reduce the risk of developing a fungal infection on your skin," Dr Rajamanya directs. Prolonged dampness encourages fungal growth, especially in warm weather.

"Change out of wet clothes immediately and dry well to reduce the risk of developing a fungal infection on your skin," Dr Rajamanya directs. Prolonged dampness encourages fungal growth, especially in warm weather. Practice Hand Hygiene: "Wash your hands with soap and water before you eat to promote good hand hygiene," she recommends. The World Health Organization highlights handwashing with soap as one of the most effective ways to prevent diarrhoeal diseases.

When To See A Doctor

Seek medical care if symptoms such as the following show up:

Persistent diarrhoea

High fever

Severe abdominal pain

Blood in stools

Signs of dehydration

Early treatment can prevent complications, particularly in children and elderly individuals.

Holi is a festival of joy, colour and togetherness, and playing with water is part of the fun. However, contaminated water, unsafe colours and poor hygiene practices can turn celebration into illness. By using clean water, avoiding ingestion, maintaining hygiene and supervising children, families can significantly reduce the risk of water-borne infections. As Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya advises, keeping water safe ensures "you don't miss out on the fun." A few mindful precautions can help you celebrate a vibrant, and healthy, Holi.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.