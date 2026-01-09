India's Contaminated Water Crisis Goes Beyond Indore, 7 Cities Affected So Far; See Timeline, Causes And Updates

Several cities in India have been facing contaminated water crises. Madhya Pradesh's Indore witnessed a major water contamination crisis which led to the death of 20 people with hundreds of people falling ill. According to reports, the contamination in Indore took place due to a leak in a pipeline which caused sewage to enter the drinking water line, however, further investigation is being conducted. Other than Indore, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, regions around Hyderabad in Telangana, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Rohtak and Jhajjar in Haryana, too have been reported water contamination.

Contaminated water can lead to major health issues, from diarrhoea and typhoid to several neurological conditions like Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Read on to know more about cities that have reported contaminated water crises and precautions you should take to prevent any health issues.

Indore Water Contamination

In December 2025, residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura locality reported that the water had a foul smell, bitter taste and visible discolouration. After investigation, authorities have found that the contamination took place due to a leak in a pipeline which caused sewage to enter the drinking water line. While the affected pipeline has been repaired, isolated and cleaned, residents have been advised to not use tap water until safety is verified. This water contamination led to the death of 20 people, including a 5-month-old.

Also Read: Alarming Typhoid Outbreak Across India: Cities Affected, Causes And Precautions Explained

Gandhinagar Typhoid Outbreak

Gujarat's Gandhinagar has been witnessing a typhoid outbreak with 108 cases reported. This outbreak has also been linked to water contamination, caused due to a leak in a water pipeline. Two patients undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital died on Monday, however, authorities have clarified that neither death was linked to the typhoid outbreak. Dr Meeta Parikh, Medical Superintendent of Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, during a press conference, said, "At present, 108 patients with suspected typhoid are admitted to our hospital, including 18 new patients admitted today. Of these, 50 have tested Widal positive, while 25 patients have been discharged after treatment. The two deaths reported today were not linked to the typhoid outbreak, as they occurred due to other causes." Union Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation.

Hyderabad Water Crisis

Recent reports have highlighted that Hyderabad's drinking water sources are highly polluted. According to a report in TOI, at least four out of the city's six major supply sources are "critically polluted". Several research papers from premier academic institutions have found sewage, faecal coliform/bacteria and industrial effluents in these drinking water sources. This has raised serious public health concerns, especially, after the Indore water contamination tragedy.

Also Read: Doctor Explains How Water Quality Impacts Gut Health, Immunity And Long-Term Disease Risk

Greater Noida Water Crisis

Residents in Greater Noida's Delta 1 sector reported illness after consuming contaminated water. PTI report said that people living in parts of Greater Noida reported symptoms of vomiting, fever, stomach ache and loose motion after consuming tap water. Officials from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), however, have dismissed claims of sewage contamination. They said that water from these areas were tested and no impurity was found. This incident has come to light at a time when there have been water contamination crises in Indore, Gandhinagar, and Hyderabad, among others.

Rohtak and Jhajjar Water Contamination

Two localities in Haryana's Rohtak and Jhajjar have been receiving contaminated water. Residents say, for the past several days, the water has been dirty, foul-smelling and black-coloured water. According to a report in The Tribune, the situation has forced many families to arrange water for daily use from other areas or purchase it from private tankers, adding to their financial and physical distress. Mahender, a resident of Rohtak's Prem Nagar said, "Earlier, the water had a foul smell, but now completely black water is being supplied, forcing residents to arrange water for daily uses from other places."

Bhopal Bacterial Contamination

Groundwater in several parts of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal tested positive for E coli bacteria. This is the same bacteria that was found in Indore's contaminated water, which led to the death of 20 people. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited the use of groundwater. It has also said that the contamination is limited to groundwater sources and has not affected the city's treated, piped water supply.

These water contamination crises have raised an alarm among citizens. While it is important to find the cause behind these contaminations, it is also important to take precautionary measures to safeguard one's health. Here are some precautions you can take to prevent illnesses due to water contamination.

Also Read: Study Estimates 49 Lakh Cases Of Typhoid Fever In India In 2023

Precautionary Measures To Protect Yourself And Your Family

Boil or Treat Water: Boil tap water for 1-10 minutes to kill microbes, then cool it before use. This is one of the simplest and most reliable methods. Opt for trusted bottled water or purification tablets for infants, elderly, or immunocompromised members, as boiling alone may not remove chemicals. Use certified filters like 1-micron or RO systems for removal of broader contaminant, but combine it with boiling or UV for viruses.

Boil tap water for 1-10 minutes to kill microbes, then cool it before use. This is one of the simplest and most reliable methods. Opt for trusted bottled water or purification tablets for infants, elderly, or immunocompromised members, as boiling alone may not remove chemicals. Use certified filters like 1-micron or RO systems for removal of broader contaminant, but combine it with boiling or UV for viruses. Practice Strict Hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and boiled or disinfected water before eating, cooking, or after toilet use to block faecal-oral transmission. Teach children consistent habits, as poor hygiene amplifies risks in crowded homes. Disinfect surfaces like counters and utensils to prevent cross-contamination.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and boiled or disinfected water before eating, cooking, or after toilet use to block faecal-oral transmission. Teach children consistent habits, as poor hygiene amplifies risks in crowded homes. Disinfect surfaces like counters and utensils to prevent cross-contamination. Store and Cook Safely: Keep water in clean, covered containers. Also, avoid hand-dipping to prevent recontamination. Use treated water for cooking, brushing teeth, and washing produce. Avoid raw salads, fruits, or chutneys rinsed in tap water.

Read More: Indore Water Contamination: Woman Shows Symptoms Of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Know About The Neurological Disorder

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.