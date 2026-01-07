Doctor Explains How Water Quality Impacts Gut Health, Immunity And Long-Term Disease Risk

For most households, drinking water is considered safe once it passes through a filter or looks clear in a glass. Yet, in today's environment, safety depends not just on whether water is filtered, but how it is filtered and whether the filtration system is genuinely capable of removing the contaminants present. As groundwater quality becomes increasingly unpredictable across India, the role of using the right purification technology and certified filters has never been more critical. The recent Indore water contamination crisis clearly indicates that this basic requirement is an urgent need for public health and safety.

National groundwater assessments continue to show that chemical contaminants such as nitrates, fluoride, arsenic and heavy metals are present across many regions, often without any visible warning signs. According to the Central Ground Water Board's latest national assessment, nearly 20% groundwater samples in India exceeds safe chemical limits. These contaminants do not change the taste or clarity of water, which means households may consume them daily without realising the long-term health implications.

This is where the conversation around water safety must evolve. Basic filtration or unverified filters may improve taste, but they do not necessarily protect health. The real difference lies in effective purification, which depends on the right technology and the authenticity of the filter used. Every sip of water interacts with the body at a biological level, and when consumed daily, even small amounts of contamination can accumulate over time, placing silent stress on digestion, immunity and overall health. This makes water quality not merely an infrastructure concern, but a personal health priority that begins at home.

The Gut-Water Connection:

The gut plays a central role in overall health. It is responsible not only for digestion but also for regulating immunity, inflammation and nutrient absorption. Trillions of beneficial microorganisms live in the digestive tract, forming a delicate ecosystem that depends on clean, uncontaminated inputs, including drinking water.

When water contains harmful bacteria, parasites or dissolved chemicals, it can disrupt this balance. Repeated exposure may irritate the intestinal lining, alter gut flora and impair digestion. Symptoms such as bloating, acidity, irregular bowel movements or persistent stomach discomfort are often treated in isolation, without recognising water quality as a contributing factor.

Unlike food-related contamination, waterborne exposure tends to be continuous and cumulative. Even low concentrations of contaminants, when consumed daily, can gradually undermine gut health.

Impact Of Contaminated Water On Immune System:

A healthy gut supports a strong immune system. A May 2024 study emphasises that the gut microbiota plays a key role in regulating the intestinal mucosal immune system, which means disturbances in gut health often translate into reduced immune resilience.

When contaminated water introduces pathogens or chemical stressors into the body, the immune system is forced into a state of constant response. Over time, this may result in frequent infections, slower recovery, fatigue and heightened sensitivity to seasonal illnesses. Children, older adults and individuals with compromised immunity are particularly vulnerable.

Microbial contamination may cause immediate symptoms, but chemical contaminants are more insidious. Nitrates, for example, do not trigger immediate illness but can interfere with oxygen transport in the blood and irritate the digestive system. Heavy metals place stress on detoxification pathways, diverting immune resources away from routine defence.

Water Quality-Linked Risks That Can Influence Long-Term Health

The most concerning impact of unsafe drinking water lies in its long-term effects. Chronic exposure to contaminated water has been linked to kidney stress, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disease and increased cancer risk, depending on the contaminant involved. Over-extraction of groundwater worsens this by releasing colourless, odourless and tasteless contaminants such as arsenic and uranium from deeper aquifers, making prolonged exposure a hidden household threat.

The challenge is compounded by the widespread availability of unbranded or counterfeit filters, which may resemble genuine products but lack the capacity to remove dissolved contaminants. Independent scientific testing, including an IIT Madras study, has shown that ordinary or unbranded filters begin losing effectiveness almost immediately, in some cases within the first 10 litres of use, while genuine certified filters maintained high contaminant removal efficiency for up to 12,000 litres.

This distinction is critical. Ineffective filtration does not merely reduce performance; it exposes families to long-term health risks under the illusion of protection.

The Need For Using The Right Filtration, Which Matters More Than Ever

Boiling water or using basic filters may address some biological impurities, but they do not remove heavy metals, pesticides or excess dissolved solids. In certain cases, boiling can even increase the concentration of chemical contaminants.

Modern purification systems are designed to address this complexity. Technologies such as RO, UV and UF, when used appropriately and supported by certified filters, target both microbial and chemical threats. However, technology alone is not enough. The purifier is only as effective as the filter inside it.

Certified filters undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent performance, contaminant removal and material safety. Using genuine, approved consumables ensures that the purification system functions as designed throughout its lifespan.

Simple Actions For Safer Daily Consumption

Households can significantly reduce health risks by adopting a few practical habits:

Understand the source of water you consume, whether groundwater, municipal supply or tankers

Choose purification systems suited to your specific water profile

Use only certified, genuine filters and replace them on schedule

Stay alert to seasonal water quality changes

Store purified water hygienically to prevent recontamination

Test water quality periodically to identify chemical and microbial risks

Boil water during contamination alerts or outbreak

Stay informed about local water advisories issued by civic bodies

(By Dr. Anil Kumar, Chief Water Scientist, Eureka Forbes)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.