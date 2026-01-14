Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi To Visit Indore, Meet Families Affected By Water Contamination

The administration has officially confirmed the deaths of six people so far in the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area while local residents have claimed the death of 23 persons.

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Indore, Meet Families Affected By Water Contamination
A death audit report conducted by a committee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on January 17 and meet the families affected by the contaminated drinking water tragedy, the party said on Wednesday.

State Congress made the announcement on X.

The administration has officially confirmed the deaths of six people so far in the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area while local residents have claimed the death of 23 persons.

Amid conflicting claims about the toll, a death audit report conducted by a committee at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicated that the deaths of 15 people may be linked to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier in the day accused the opposition party of doing politics over the tragedy. 

