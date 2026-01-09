Alarming Typhoid Outbreak Across India: Cities Affected, Causes And Precautions Explained

India is grappling with a significant typhoid outbreak that has affected several major cities and towns, including Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and regions around Hyderabad in Telangana. Reports indicate that contamination of drinking water with sewage and other pathogens is a central cause of this typhoid surge. In Gandhinagar, authorities have confirmed dozens of active typhoid cases linked to leaks in newly laid water pipelines that allowed contaminated water to mix with the city's drinking supply. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the situation, seeking a detailed report from the Gujarat government within two weeks due to concerns over potential human rights violations related to unsafe water and disease spread.

Similarly, in Greater Noida, residents in several sectors reported illness after consuming contaminated water, symptoms suggestive of typhoid and other waterborne diseases, following a contamination scare that spread after similar outbreaks in Indore and Gandhinagar. Experts also warn of possible water quality issues in Hyderabad, where independent studies have found critical levels of faecal coliform bacteria in some sources of drinking water, pointing to long-standing pollution challenges.

Typhoid fever, caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi, remains a serious public health threat in areas with compromised water and sanitation conditions. Understanding the causes behind these outbreaks and implementing effective precautions are essential steps toward controlling the disease and safeguarding communities across India. (World Health Organization)

Also Read: Study Estimates 49 Lakh Cases Of Typhoid Fever In India In 2023

Why Typhoid Is Surging Across India: Causes And Contributing Factors

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi, primarily transmitted through contaminated food or water. It thrives in environments with unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), typhoid is common in places with inadequate sanitation and lack of access to safe water, making contaminated water supplies a frequent trigger for outbreaks.

Here's a brief breakdown of precisely what is happening across the affected pockets in India:

1. Contaminated Water Supplies

In Gandhinagar, the outbreak is directly linked to sewage mixing with drinking water due to multiple pipeline leakages in the city's water distribution system. Authorities have identified at least seven points where sewage entered the drinking water supply, leading to a cluster of typhoid cases concentrated in specific sectors of the city.

Similarly, in Greater Noida and surrounding areas, residents have fallen ill following suspected consumption of contaminated water. While not all cases have been officially confirmed as typhoid, the pattern mirrors contamination events elsewhere, with sewage and industrial waste frequently cited as sources of bacterial infection.

2. Urban Infrastructure Challenges

Urban water infrastructure in many Indian cities is under strain, with aging pipelines and inadequate separation between sewage and drinking water lines contributing to pathogen intrusion. As highlighted by public health reviews, these vulnerabilities allow sewage contamination to occur, especially during pressure fluctuations or when lines are laid too close together.

Indian Cities Impacted So Far

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: The state capital of Gujarat has seen a notable surge in typhoid cases, largely among children and young adults. Municipal health officials reported around 70 active cases in one affected zone, leading to the opening of dedicated hospital wards and intensified surveillance efforts. The NHRC's intervention underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for systemic corrective action. Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Following contamination issues in nearby regions, several residents in Greater Noida reported illness after consuming drinking water suspected of being contaminated. While initial symptoms were described as mild in many cases, public health teams are monitoring the situation closely, given the risk of typhoid and other waterborne diseases. Hyderabad, Telangana: In Hyderabad, separate concerns have emerged regarding critically polluted drinking water sources, including high levels of faecal coliform bacteria in key reservoirs and supply systems, indicators of raw sewage contamination that substantially raise the risk of typhoid and other infections.

Understanding Typhoid: Symptoms, Complications and Treatment

Typhoid symptoms typically appear 6 to 30 days after exposure and include prolonged high fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea or constipation. Severe cases may develop complications such as intestinal perforation or systemic infection. WHO notes that while antibiotics can treat typhoid, rising antibiotic resistance, particularly to fluoroquinolones and older antibiotic classes, complicates treatment and underscores the need for prevention.

Also Read: How Superbugs Spread In Cities: Contaminated Water, Food, Toilets And Public Spaces

Precautions and Preventive Measures For Typhoid

1. Ensure Safe Drinking Water

Boil water before drinking or use proper filtration systems.

Use chlorination tablets or other approved disinfectants where water quality is questionable.

Avoid consuming unclean or untreated tap water in affected areas.

2. Improve Hygiene Practices

Wash hands thoroughly with soap after using the toilet and before eating.

Avoid street food or unwashed produce in areas where sanitation is poor.

3. Vaccination

The WHO recommends typhoid conjugate vaccines as a preventive measure, particularly for children in high-risk areas. Vaccination remains a key tool in reducing disease incidence and severity.

4. Community and Government Action

Local authorities must repair faulty infrastructure, ensure proper separation of sewage and drinking water lines, and conduct regular water quality testing to prevent further outbreaks. Public awareness campaigns and rapid response teams are critical to containment.

The ongoing typhoid outbreak across several Indian cities highlights the continuing challenges posed by contaminated water and inadequate urban infrastructure. With confirmed cases in Gandhinagar, reports of illness in Greater Noida, and water quality concerns in Hyderabad, the outbreak serves as a pressing public health reminder. Improving water safety, hygiene practices, and vaccination coverage, combined with emergency response efforts by health authorities, are essential to controlling current outbreaks and preventing future ones. Citizens must remain vigilant and follow evidence-based precautions to protect themselves and their communities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.