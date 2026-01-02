Contaminated Water Can Be Hazardous: 5 Water Purification Methods To Try At Home

A total of 9 people have died in Indore due to the consumption of contaminated water. Indore, recognised as India's cleanest city, is currently facing a health emergency that has affected over 1,400 residents. According to an NDTV report, since mid-December, cases of severe diarrhea have been reported in Bhagirathpura after residents consumed tap water. Within a week, the number of infected individuals rose sharply, with other gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and nausea along with fever and weakness. Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, stated that water samples collected from Bhagirathpura were contaminated due to a leak in a main supply pipeline. The area has emerged as the epicentre of the outbreak.

Water contamination remains a concerning global health concern that continues to affect many individuals. Earlier in December, high levels of toxic chemicals were detected in Delhi's underground water. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ingestion of unsafe water can lead to diseases such as bacterial gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid, and dysentery, which are significant contributors to illness and death in vulnerable populations. Therefore, water purification is an essential step to mitigate the risks associated with consuming contaminated water.

Water purification methods you can try at home

Even clear-looking water may harbour pathogens, chemicals, and pollutants that can lead to illness and disease. Purifying water helps eliminate these harmful substances, ensuring safe drinking water.

1. Boiling

Boiling is one of the simplest and most effective methods that kills most bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one to three minutes for effective results. Allow the water to cool before using.

2. Water purifiers

Many modern purifiers use a combination, such as RO+UV+UF, to ensure comprehensive purification:

Pre-filters: (Sediment/Carbon) remove large particles, dust, chlorine, and odours

(Sediment/Carbon) remove large particles, dust, chlorine, and odours RO Membrane: Reverse osmosis removes many impurities, including heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms

Reverse osmosis removes many impurities, including heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms UV Chamber: Ultraviolet (UV) light can kill bacteria and viruses without the need for chemicals.

Ultraviolet (UV) light can kill bacteria and viruses without the need for chemicals. UF Filter: It further provides crystal clarity

It further provides crystal clarity Post-filters/Mineralisers: May add beneficial minerals like copper or improve taste

3. Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal can effectively filter out impurities and contaminants from water, removing chlorine, sediments, and certain heavy metals while enhancing taste. However, it doesn't kill bacteria or viruses, so it should be used alongside other purification methods. To use it at home, place activated charcoal in a fine mesh cloth or container and pour water through it. Allow it to sit for several hours for optimal absorption.

4. Chemical disinfection

Chemicals like chlorine or iodine can effectively disinfect water. Add a few drops of unscented chlorine bleach or iodine, stir, and let it sit for at least 30 minutes before use. This method can kill a broad spectrum of pathogens, but it may leave an aftertaste and might not be effective against some parasites. However, caution should be exercised when using chlorine liquid or tablets to treat drinking water. Individuals with pre-existing health conditions should consult their doctor before using chemical disinfection.

5. Solar Water Disinfection (SODIS)

In areas with limited resources, solar disinfection can be an inexpensive and simple method for water purification that requires no special equipment. This method uses sunlight to kill pathogens in water. Fill clear plastic bottles with water and leave them in direct sunlight for six hours or up to two days if it is cloudy.

Access to clean, safe water is crucial for maintaining health and well-being. Each of these methods has its advantages and limitations. Depending on the specific contaminants present in your water source and your needs, you may choose one method or combine several for optimal purification. Direct consumption of non-purified water should be avoided to prevent such waterborne outbreaks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.