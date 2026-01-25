Indore Water Contamination Death Count Rises To 28

Rajaram Bourasi, a retired teacher and resident of Bhagirathpura, died on Sunday, raising the death count linked to contaminated drinking water in Indore to 28.

Bourasi, who was also a Congress ward president, died while undergoing treatment at the government super-specialty hospital. He was 75.

According to local residents and family members, Bourasi complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday. As his condition deteriorated, he was first taken to a local doctor. When there was no improvement, he was admitted to the government super-specialty hospital on Saturday morning, where he died during treatment on Sunday.

The district administration, however, has said that Bourasi also suffered from pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes, and has maintained that each death is being medically examined before being officially attributed to contaminated water.

At present, 10 patients are admitted to the government super-specialty hospital due to illness suspected to be caused by contaminated water. Of these, four are in the ICU, and the condition of one male and one female patient is reported to be critical.

Earlier, 63-year-old Badri Prasad died on Friday, while Vidya Bai (82) died on Thursday night at Aurobindo Hospital, adding to the growing list of fatalities from Bhagirathpura.

Despite residents claiming 28 deaths, the government has so far acknowledged 15 deaths in court as being linked to contaminated water. However, compensation of Rs 2 lakh each has already been distributed to the families of 21 victims, with officials stating that compensation will be extended in additional cases after individual investigations are completed.

The water contamination issue has now spread beyond Bhagirathpura. In Mhow, around 30 people have fallen ill, including 24 children, after consuming contaminated water. The situation is particularly serious in the Chander Marg area of Patti Bazaar.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma has directed the health department to ensure proper treatment for all affected patients and instructed the Mhow Cantonment Board to conduct water testing and strengthen sanitation measures. He said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and all patients are receiving necessary medical care.