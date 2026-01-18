Iron-Deficiency in India: 8 Early Warning Signs Of Anaemia That You Should Watch Out For

Iron-deficiency is a major public health crisis in India. Iron is a micronutrient which plays a very important role in the human body. This mineral is important for transporting oxygen through haemoglobin in the red blood cells. It helps in energy production, supports the immune system, improves muscle activity and enables cell growth, DNA synthesis, and hormone production. Iron is also important for the production of haemoglobin. When there is a deficiency in iron in the body, it leads to fatigue, weakness, and impaired cognitive function. It also causes iron-deficiency anaemia.

In India, iron deficiency is the primary cause of anaemia across several groups, with high prevalence among women. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, anaemia affects 67.1 per cent of children aged 6-59 months, 59.1 per cent of adolescent girls, 57 per cent of women aged 15-49 years, and 25 per cent of men. This is attributed to iron deficiency, along with deficiencies in folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin A. A study published in European Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine says that 62.5 per cent of adolescent girls in rural India suffered from anaemia. 40 per cent had mild anaemia, 18 per cent had moderate anaemia, and 4.5 per cent had severe anaemia. The condition also affects 32.7-47.1 per cent of urban children between the ages of 1 and 6 years. The government's Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) strategy, launched in 2018, aims to address the issue. It is important to take necessary steps to prevent the condition. Spotting the early signs can help to make required changes that can help prevent anaemia. Here are some of the early signs of anaemia.

Early Warning Signs Of Anaemia You Should Know

1. Fatigue and Weakness

Persistent tiredness despite adequate rest is one of the most common early signs of anaemia. When there isn't enough oxygen in the blood, it is unable to keep the muscles and brain energised. This eventually leads to constant exhaustion even during regular tasks like walking or climbing stairs. People suffering from anaemia may feel unusually weak, struggling with daily activities.

2. Pale or Yellowish Skin

Skin loses its natural colour, and appears pale especially in the face, palms, or inner eyelids. This happens due to reduced haemoglobin carrying oxygen and it may be more noticeable on lighter skin tones. In some cases, a yellowish tinge can also be a sign of related issues like jaundice.

3. Shortness of Breath

Even mild exertion can trigger breathlessness as the body tries to compensate for low oxygen by breathing faster. This usually happens during exercise or climbing stairs, which highlights the overworking of the heart and lungs to deliver oxygen. Ignoring it can increase risks of heart strain over time.

4. Rapid or Irregular Heartbeat

You may notice rapid or irregular heartbeat, which causes palpitates, especially during activity. This happens as the heart works harder to circulate blood, which might feel like pounding, fleeting or skipped beats in the chest.

5. Dizziness and Headaches

Lightheadedness or frequent headaches happen due to inadequate brain oxygenation. This can worsen when you try to stand quickly. You might also notice that you have poor concentration, causing brain fog or vertigo.

6. Cold Hands and Feet

Poor circulation leads to persistently cold hands and feet despite warm surroundings. It occurs because oxygen-deficient blood struggles to reach distant tissues.

7. Unusual Cravings

Pica emerges as cravings for non-food items like ice, clay, dirt, or chalk, linked to iron deficiency triggering odd appetites. Mouth sores, cracked lips or a sore tongue are also signs of anaemia.

8. Brittle Nails and Hair Loss

Nails become fragile, spoon-shaped, or ridged, while hair thins excessively due to poor nutrient delivery that is required for growth. These visible changes often appear before severe fatigue. When combined with fatigue, these are strong signs of anaemia.

