7 Health Benefits Of Consuming Dried Apricots Or Khumani

Dried apricots, popularly known as 'khumani' or 'jardalu' in India, have been a cornerstone of traditional Himalayan diets for centuries. While fresh apricots are a seasonal treat, the sun-dried version that is extensively produced in the cold, arid regions of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh serves as a year-round nutritional powerhouse. Recent Indian clinical studies and biochemical analyses, including research from the Indian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, have highlighted the therapeutic potential of the prunus armeniaca (apricot) plant. These studies confirm that khumani is not just a sweet treat but a functional food that can address specific health concerns prevalent in the Indian population.

Here are seven science-backed health benefits of incorporating dried apricots into your daily diet.

1. A Natural Solution For Digestive Health

In India, where digestive issues like constipation are common due to dietary changes, dried apricots are a traditional remedy. Research published in the International Journal of Unani and Integrative Medicine highlights that apricots are exceptional sources of dietary fibre. Dried apricots contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. The insoluble fibre adds bulk to the stool, stimulating the normal bowel movement and helping in preventing constipation.

Furthermore, they contain sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that acts as a mild laxative.

For the best results, many studies suggest soaking four to five dried apricots in water overnight and consuming them on an empty stomach to jumpstart the digestive system.

2. Safeguarding Vision And Eye Health

In a world dominated by digital screens, protecting our eyesight is paramount. Dried apricots are remarkably rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene. Vitamin A is essential for preventing night blindness and maintaining the health of the retina. Indian research has noted that the concentration of beta-carotene in dried apricots exceeds that of almost all other dried fruits.

Along with antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, these compounds help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation.

Regular consumption of apricots ensures that the lenses and retinas remain shielded from oxidative damage that may be caused due to exposure to particulate matter.

3. Supporting Heart Function And Hypertension

Hypertension is a significant health challenge in India. Dried apricots are a potent source of potassium, a vital mineral that acts as an electrolyte to maintain fluid balance and regulate heartbeats. Potassium works by counteracting the negative effects of sodium, which is often high in traditional salty snacks.

By helping to relax blood vessel walls and promoting the excretion of excess sodium, potassium-rich apricots helps manage blood pressure levels.

Clinical studies on rats have even suggested heart-protective effects, where apricot extracts helped reduce the risk of heart-related conditions.

4. Rejuvenating Skin Texture And Glow

While many turn to expensive cosmetics, beauty from within is a concept deeply rooted in Ayurveda. Dried apricots contain a power couple of vitamins, namely vitamin C and vitamin E. Vitamin C is crucial for collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and prevents premature wrinkling. Simultaneously, vitamin E protects skin cells from environmental pollutants and UV damage.

Indian pharmaceutical reviews have also pointed to the high polyphenol content in dried apricots, which helps maintain a natural glow.

They may even assist in treating skin disorders like hyperpigmentation when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

5. Managing And Preventing Anaemia

Anaemia remains a widespread concern in India, particularly among women. Dried apricots are one of the most effective plant-based sources of iron. According to Indian nutritional analysis, 100 grams of dried apricots can provide a significant portion of the daily recommended iron intake.

While plant-based iron (non-heme) is usually harder to absorb, dried apricots also contain copper, which aids the body in absorbing iron more efficiently.

To further boost absorption, it is advised to pair these dried fruits with vitamin C-rich foods, such a bowl of fresh berries.

6. Strengthening Bone Density

As we age, maintaining bone mineral density becomes a priority. Dried apricots offer a unique mineral profile for skeletal health, containing calcium, phosphorus, and manganese. A specific trace mineral found in apricots is boron, which plays a vital role in bone metabolism.

Boron helps the body retain calcium and magnesium, ensuring they are used effectively to strengthen the bone matrix rather than being excreted.

This makes dried apricots a valuable dietary addition for preventing osteoporosis and maintaining joint health, especially for post-menopausal women.

7. Combating Chronic Diseases With Antioxidants

Every day, our bodies face oxidative stress caused by free radicals, the unstable molecules that damage cells. Indian research has extensively documented the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and even potential anti-cancer properties of apricots. The fruit is loaded with flavonoids like quercetin and catechins, which neutralise free radicals.

By reducing systemic inflammation, dried apricots act as a protective shield against chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and certain respiratory conditions like asthma.

The low glycaemic index of dried apricots also makes them a safer sweet alternative for diabetics, when eaten in moderation as they do not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

Selection And Storage Of Dried Apricots

In Indian markets, you will often find two varieties of dried apricots:

Bright Orange : These are usually treated with sulphur dioxide to maintain their colour. While widely available, they may cause sensitivity in people with asthma.

: These are usually treated with sulphur dioxide to maintain their colour. While widely available, they may cause sensitivity in people with asthma. Dark Brown (Ladakhi Chuli): These are naturally sun-dried without preservatives. They are often preferred for their deep, caramel-like flavour and are considered the cleanest form of the fruit.

Pro-Tip: Always wash dried apricots before consumption to remove any surface dust or residues. Store them in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to prevent them from becoming sticky or attracting pests.

How Many Dried Apricots Should You Consume?

While the benefits are vast, dried fruits are calorie-dense. The approximate recommended daily serving of apricots is 3 to 5 pieces. This provides a concentrated dose of nutrients without excessive sugar intake.

Ways To Enjoy Dried Apricots

Traditional Soaking : Soak 3 to 4 pieces overnight and eat them first thing in the morning.

: Soak 3 to 4 pieces overnight and eat them first thing in the morning. The Healthy Kheer : Use chopped dried apricots as a natural sweetener in milk-based desserts or oats.

: Use chopped dried apricots as a natural sweetener in milk-based desserts or oats. Snack Mix : Combine them with walnuts and almonds for a balanced, high-protein midday snack.

: Combine them with walnuts and almonds for a balanced, high-protein midday snack. Salad Garnish: Add sliced dried apricots to a fresh sprout salad for a sweet and tangy twist.

By making dried apricots a consistent part of your diet, you are tapping into a centuries-old secret for heart health, better vision, and lasting vitality.

