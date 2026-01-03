Still Using Home Remedies? These Dermatology-Approved Alternatives Work Better

We often turn to home remedies for common everyday problems without giving them a second thought. From smearing haldi paste on acne to oiling hair excessively to curb hair fall, or sipping DIY concoctions to cure a sore throat. While these quick fixes, usually passed through family wisdom or social media, can offer temporary comfort, they can sometimes backfire, yielding undesirable results. So, instead of blindly following age-old hacks or viral remedies, it is always wiser to opt for science-backed solutions, which ensure a safer approach and more effective results.

Dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich Garekar has recently shared some clinically proven alternatives to home remedies for common skin and hair issues. She recommends switching to these research-based hacks before the New Year.

Say Goodbye To These 5 Dermatological Concerns

Hair Growth: The dermatologist warns against using onion juice for hair growth, not only because it has a strong smell, but it also lacks evidence. Instead, she suggests using serums having redensyl, capixyl and procapil, which target hair follicle stem cells and the anagen phase. Acne Spot Treatment: As per Gurveen Waraich Garekar, using toothpaste to treat acne may cause irritation and barrier damage, leading to delayed healing. The alternative is to use hydrocolloid pimple patches that absorb pus, reduce inflammation and act as a protective barrier. Detanning: Thinking of applying lemon juice to remove tan? Think again, as the dermatologist cautions that lemon juice can cause photosensitivity and damage the skin barrier. She advises AHA-BHA peeling solutions that deliver predictable results through controlled exfoliation. Dandruff: Applying coconut oil to treat dandruff can become a “feast for fungus”. So, the doctor suggests using anti-dandruff shampoos with ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione or selenium sulfide. These compounds ensure that your hair retains moisture and doesn't become dry while also preventing fungal infection. Oil-Control: Finally, Gurveen Waraich Garekar urges viewers to avoid applying multani mitti or Fuller's earth to control excess oil as the effects are temporary. But BHA-based toners help in sebum regulation, pore decongestion and acne prevention.

So say goodbye to these ‘gharelu nushkas (home remedies)” and make the switch to evidence-based skincare and haircare solutions for long-term results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.