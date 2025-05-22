Nutritionist Reveals The Benefits Of Eating Bottle Gourd

Bottle gourd, one of the most underrated vegetables, rarely makes it to anyone's list of favourites. It is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in many forms: baked, roasted, or juiced. More importantly, it is packed with health benefits. Known for its hydrating properties, bottle gourd supports digestion, aids in weight management, promotes heart health and helps maintain blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why this humble vegetable deserves a spot in your daily diet.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "This vegetable is great for your gut and also aids in weight loss. Lauki is 96% water and also rich in soluble fibre, which means it is great for your belly bloating and digestion."

Thanks to its high fibre content, bottle gourd acts as a gentle cleanser for the intestines, helping to relieve constipation without irritating the gut lining. It also has natural cooling and alkaline properties, which help ease acidity, bloating and gas.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal points out that bottle gourd is low in fat and easy to digest. It places minimal strain on the digestive system, making it ideal for people with sensitive stomachs, IBS, or those recovering from illness. Incorporating lauki into your meals can soothe the gut, promote regular bowel movements, and support overall digestive health.

"So, if you are skipping lauki just because it's boring, well, it's time to bring it back," Nmami concludes.

In a previous Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared valuable tips for healing your gut. She emphasized the strong link between the mind and gut, noting that “poor gut health can trigger anxiety.” Instead of depending solely on medication, Nmami recommended making simple lifestyle changes to improve gut health – an approach that can also enhance mental well-being.

Nmami also advised limiting the intake of processed foods and excess sugar. She emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and eating meals mindfully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.