Mulethi Water vs Methi Water: Which Is Better For Fatty Liver?

About 38.9% of the Indian population suffers from a fatty liver, which happens when fat accumulates in the liver cells, causing impaired functioning. The increasing cases of fatty liver that aren't tied to alcohol consumption are a concerning trend that is linked to chronic diseases. Obesity, diabetes, and poor liver health are responsible for a fatty liver, while medications are necessary to manage it, depending on the grade of damage to the liver. Grade-1 fatty liver can definitely benefit from natural remedies that are proven by science to help with making liver function better.

Fatty liver can cause health complications that need to be dealt with on a daily basis to make sure the body is able to function properly. Simple dietary interventions that have proven health benefits for fatty liver are mulethi water and methi water that need to be consumed in a fixed dose to be helpful.

Mulethi Water: Benefits For Fatty Liver

A review published in the General Medicine and Clinical Practice journal mentions that liquorice root has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties. This is what helps with a fatty liver, alongside protecting liver cells and supporting the liver in filtering out toxins.

These health benefits are also behind why liquorice root has been traditionally used for digestive and metabolic health. While medicinal treatment of fatty liver is essential, after a doctor's consultation, one who can guide you with a safe dose of whichever ingredient is suitable is advisable.

Methi Water: Benefits For Fatty Liver

Research published in the Open Biology journal confirms that methi water could benefit fatty liver, as it has the ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Along with facilitating fat metabolism, it can also support weight management, which is essential for lowering fat cells in the liver.

May improve insulin sensitivity and reduce fat accumulation, which is essential for reducing the chances of developing complications from a fatty liver.

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

Mulethi vs Methi Water: Which Is Better For Fatty Liver?

Both of these drinks can provide relief from a fatty liver, but their specific mechanisms are as follows:

Methi water : It is better for metabolic causes such as diabetes and obesity.

: It is better for metabolic causes such as diabetes and obesity. Mulethi water: This is more useful for inflammation and liver protection.

Both can support fatty liver natural treatment when combined with lifestyle changes. The holistic management of fatty liver can yield results, but monitoring the dose, quality and duration is essential.

Doctor Explains These Natural Remedies.

Dr Pandurangan Basumani, Senior Consultant Interventional Gastroenterologist, Director, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai, explains, "Drinking methi water, especially a teaspoon of methi soaked overnight and drinking the water in the morning, is definitely a catalyst and support to reverse the fatty liver in its early stages, like grade 1."

When it comes to liquorice root water, the results can vary greatly, as temperature is a major differential factor.

Dr Pandurangan Basumani points out that consuming methi water may support liver health when combined with the following approaches:

"Drinking methi water can only be a part of a holistic, complete approach aiming at weight loss."

"The weight loss should be up to 10% of the body weight, done slowly and steadily through a combination of aerobic exercises up to 40 minutes per day, at least 5 days a week, as well as some calorie restriction, especially reducing the carbohydrates, i.e., starch, rice, wheat, cereals, and potatoes," explains Dr Pandurangan Basumani.

He recommends, "When people combine all three, the diet and exercise as well as supplements like methi water, as well as black coffee, the fatty liver at its early stages is definitely reversible."

Note: These natural remedies should not replace medical fatty liver treatment.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Who Should Avoid Mulethi Or Methi Water?

Both of these natural remedies can backfire if you don't take the right precautions while consuming them. Some people should stay away from them due to the conditions that they can cause; here is what you should know:

Mulethi water : Avoid high blood pressure patients, as it reduces blood pressure levels rapidly.

: Avoid high blood pressure patients, as it reduces blood pressure levels rapidly. Fenugreek water: It may affect blood sugar, so diabetics and those on prescribed medications need to be especially careful.

Note: Always consult a doctor for the right dose, timing, and duration of consumption.

Liquorice root water and methi water are both beneficial for a fatty liver, but knowing how to consume them in the right manner is necessary.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.